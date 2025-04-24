Doha, Qatar: – SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, is set to return to Doha from May 10 to 15, 2025, with SANS Doha May 2025. Hosted at Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl – Doha, the training event will feature four intensive courses, each tailored to the region’s evolving security landscape and the urgent need to upskill cyber talent.

Qatar’s cybersecurity posture has come into sharper focus as the nation’s digital infrastructure expands, demonstrating significant progress in enhancing its cybersecurity infrastructure. Notably, the country achieved a leading position in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2024, being classified as a model nation in cybersecurity.

“Events like SANS Doha play a vital role in helping organizations build frontline defenses and future-ready workforces, and we are proud to bring world-class cybersecurity training to professionals at a time when resilience and readiness are more important than ever,” said Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at SANS Institute. “Through real-world labs, expert-led instruction, and practical exercises, our programs sharpen technical capabilities and inspire long-term strategies that strengthen organizational security from within.”

SANS Doha May 2025 consists of four courses, and each course is available in both in-person and live-online formats to accommodate professionals across the region.

SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, and Incident Handling helps security professionals respond swiftly and effectively to breaches across Windows, Linux, and cloud environments. Students will simulate and analyze real-world attacks, developing skills they can apply from day one.

ICS410: ICS/SCADA Security Essentials is designed for professionals managing industrial control systems, and addresses the cybersecurity needs of critical infrastructure. The course will emphasize risk mitigation, operational continuity, and the unique threats posed to OT environments.

SEC566: Implementing and Auditing CIS Controls is a practical course for engineers, auditors, and compliance teams, teaching professionals how to adopt and manage the CIS Controls, prioritized security hygiene practices that strengthen defenses across complex networks, including the cloud.

FOR589: Cybercrime Intelligence is a new course that explores the world of cybercrime, from underground forums to cryptocurrency tracing. With over 20 labs and a capstone exercise, this course trains analysts to proactively gather intelligence and disrupt criminal networks before they strike.

In addition to technical training, SANS will host a Cyber-Workforce Masterclass - Building a Cyber-Ready Workforce: Where and Why Should L&D Focus? on 14 May from 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM at Marsa Malaz Kempinski, aimed at Learning & Development and cybersecurity HR teams. With demand for cybersecurity professionals outpacing supply, the session will focus on building a skills-first development plan using the NICE Workforce Framework and Qatar Cybersecurity Framework, along with a hands-on tabletop exercise simulating a real data breach scenario. By offering tailored development opportunities, organizations can effectively close skill gaps, boost employee morale, and improve retention. Attendees will receive a certificate of attendance.

For more information and to register for SANS Doha May 2025, visit: https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-training-events/doha-may-2025/

To register for the Qatar Edition of the Cyber-Workforce Masterclass, visit: https://www.sans.org/mlp/cyber-workforce-masterclass-doha-may-2025/

SANS Institute will return to Doha later this year with SANS Doha September 2025 (13-18 September).

