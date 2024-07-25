Dubai, UAE – SweetcHome, a personalized property matchmaking platform in the UAE, today announced a 132% monthly growth in users signing up for its platform.

The rapid monthly growth was registered in June and July, just a few months after launching the platform. SweetcHome uses AI matchmaking technology to give home seekers a simpler real estate search experience. Landlords and agents can also sign up on SweetcHome’s platform where they are matched with vetted and qualified customers. Recently, the company completed the first-ever “home switch” in the UAE, allowing two customers still renting under their respective tenancy contracts to “match” and switch homes.

Since its launch, SweetcHome has witnessed a 5x increase in landlords and real estate agents signing up for property matchmaking services. This indicates a growing demand for alternative and more efficient platforms in the market. SweetcHome is not a traditional public listing platform and brings a private, secure, and professional environment to the agent and landlord community. The matchmaking service makes it easier for landlords and agents to promote their properties compared to conventional listing platforms. It also enables both landlords and agents to reduce the number of viewings and close deals faster.

The company recorded four times as many properties registering on the platform month-on-month from June to July, mostly in popular areas like Dubai Marina, JLT, JBR, JVC, The Springs, The Meadows, The Lakes, The Greens, and Business Bay. Tenants who wish to switch homes currently make up 10% of all matchmaking enquiries.

Soufien Haddad, Co-Founder of SweetcHome, said: “It is great to see that our platform has been so well received in the real estate ecosystem. SweetcHome offers a new strategy for landlords to promote units, reduce marketing costs, and improve their occupancy rates. Agents can safely add their stock and leads to the platform, match 24/7 with interested individuals, and save time in the process. Meanwhile, tenants who want to switch homes can do so even before their contract ends. With SweetcHome, we have created an intelligent property matchmaking platform and a great match for the evolving real estate market here. We will continue to develop the platform’s functionality, algorithm, and capabilities to deliver best-in-class support for our customers.”

About SweetcHome

SweetcHome was founded by Amani Nahedh and Soufien Haddad in 2023 as a digital platform aimed at simplifying the real estate search. As expats for over a decade, we experienced the challenges of finding the ideal home near work and school with each relocation. Our mission is to revolutionize the real estate market by offering an innovative platform for hassle-free property matchmaking that cares about people and protects the planet. We want to make it possible for anyone to effortlessly rent, sell, or buy their perfect property from the first viewing. Our vision is to facilitate eco-friendly communities that prioritize residents' needs by making it easier to relocate, reduce commute times, and enhance well-being.

For more information, please visit the website: https://sweetchome.com

