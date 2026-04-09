Sustainable Square, the UAE-based ESG advisory and technology firm behind the Squarely platform, today announced the launch of a new generation of ESG services. The new portfolio marks a significant evolution in how the firm works with clients, moving beyond documentation and compliance toward engagements that are directly tied to financial performance.

The announcement reflects a broader market shift that Sustainable Square has been anticipating.

Across the GCC and globally, businesses are demanding a clearer line between ESG investment and financial return. The firm's new direction is built around exactly that: every engagement is designed to move a specific financial metric for the client.

"The next chapter of ESG is not about producing better reports. It is about producing better business outcomes. We have rebuilt our services from the ground up around that principle, and we believe this is where the entire market is heading."

Monaem Ben Lellahom, Founder and CEO, Sustainable Square

What this means for clients

Clients engaging Sustainable Square under the new model will experience a fundamentally different conversation. Rather than starting with frameworks and reporting standards, engagements begin with a financial question: where is value being lost, left on the table, or at risk? The ESG methodology follows from the answer.

The new portfolio spans cost reduction, revenue growth, risk mitigation, and capital access, with each service line designed to deliver outcomes that appear on the balance sheet. Clients will be presented with a clear financial case at the outset of every engagement, and held to it at the close.

Built for the Middle East market

The launch is timed to coincide with a period of accelerating ESG-driven regulation and capital flows across the region. Government procurement mandates, net zero commitments, and the growth of Islamic sustainable finance are creating direct financial consequences for businesses that treat ESG as a compliance exercise rather than a strategic lever.

Sustainable Square has been operating in the Middle East ESG market since its early stages, building the regional expertise and client relationships that underpin this new direction. The firm's Squarely platform provides the data infrastructure that ties advisory engagements to ongoing performance measurement, giving clients visibility into their ESG ROI in real time.

"We entered this market early because we believed that businesses ignoring non financial risks could not be resilient over the long term. That conviction has been validated. What we are launching today is how we help clients act on it, in ways that show up in their financial results."

Monaem Ben Lellahom, Founder and CEO, Sustainable Square

About Sustainable Square

Sustainable Square is a UAE-based ESG advisory and technology firm helping businesses across the GCC translate ESG investment into measurable financial outcomes. The firm is the developer of Squarely (squarely.tech), an ESG data and analytics platform built for real-time performance tracking. For more information, visit sustainablesquare.com.

Media contact

Sustainable Square Communications

info@sustainablesquare.com

www.sustainablesquare.com