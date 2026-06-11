Abu Dhabi, UAE: SlashData, a leading UAE-based govtech company, has announced a strategic partnership with Dubai Insurance to enhance digital service delivery through the adoption of Wtheeq, its digital platform for policy issuance and data verification.

As the insurance industry evolves, insurers are increasingly investing in digital platforms that reduce administrative complexity and enhance customer experiences. Through Wtheeq, Dubai Insurance will digitize policy issuance and documentation across its motor insurance operations, supporting data accuracy, instant verification, and regulatory compliance.

Delivered in partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre and Abu Dhabi Police, Wtheeq enables secure information exchange across the UAE’s mobility ecosystem. The platform also supports the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Program by enabling connected, user-centric, and fully digital government services.

Thamer Alfallaj, CEO of SlashData, said: “As demand for digital services continues to grow across the insurance sector, the ability to deliver those services efficiently and at scale is becoming increasingly important. Through Wtheeq, we help automate and streamline critical insurance processes reducing administrative workloads and enabling teams to focus on customers, risk management, and business growth.”

Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO of Dubai Insurance said: “Digital innovation is at the heart of Dubai Insurance’s strategy. We continuously seek partnerships that enhance customer experience, simplify processes, and strengthen our operational capabilities. Our collaboration with SlashData and the integration of Wtheeq demonstrate our commitment to leveraging technology to deliver faster, smarter, and more seamless insurance services. By connecting our systems directly with key government platforms and enabling real-time policy issuance, we are creating a more efficient and customer-focused insurance journey while reinforcing our position as a leading innovator in the UAE insurance market.”

The partnership reflects a broader shift across the insurance industry toward digital platforms that simplify service delivery and improve operational efficiency. Through Wtheeq, SlashData continues to support the advancement of mobility and insurance services across the UAE.

SlashData is a First.tech company and part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC’s dedicated financial services platform.

About SlashData:

SlashData is a leading UAE-based govtech company specialized in building national-scale digital platforms that connect the public and private sectors. Through its advanced integration capabilities and AI-enabled infrastructure, SlashData supports government and regulated industries in improving interoperability, strengthening governance, and accelerating digital transformation.

SlashData has delivered digital solutions across mobility, insurance, and financial services, supporting key processes such as vehicle ownership transfer, financing, and insurance operations. SlashData is a First.tech company and part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC’s dedicated financial services platform.

About Dubai Insurance:

Dubai Insurance is one of the UAE’s leading insurance providers, offering a comprehensive range of insurance solutions to individuals and corporates. With a strong focus on innovation, governance, and customer trust, the company continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of insurance in the UAE.