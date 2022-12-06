Dubai: The construction sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was valued around US$85.6 billion in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3 percent between 2023 and 2026.

According to industry experts, categories such as ceramic tile are largely expected to accelerate this growth driven by a ballooning need for sustainable living and working spaces in the region.

On its part, the UAE ceramic tile market is projected to witness substantial growth owing to the significant increase in construction activities for housing, hospitality, and medical.

The Middle East is perfectly positioned for the development of renewable energy due to its climate and the technological resources available to us . The COP28 in the UAE in 2023 will likely speed up a number of key initiatives that are already under way.

While the demand for ceramic tiles is increasing year-on-year, the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers’ Association - ASCER (Tile of Spain) believes that its sustainability features and advanced technological developments will fuel a further increase in demand.

Prioritizing sustainability

Major development hubs across the region face a host of environmental and sustainability challenges like water shortage and carbon footprint. Fortunately, countries in the Middle East are showcasing a proactive approach to building a greener infrastructure.

The Dubai Frame, a landmark tourist attraction that has changed the city’s landscape is an excellent example of architectural excellence that promotes ecological sustainability in the construction industry.

The UAE is focused on enabling sustainable building practices and adopting environment-friendly tiling solutions is as impactful as embracing energy-conservation solutions. Spanish ceramic tiles contain naturally occurring materials that have no adverse effect on the environment.

They are also remarkably adaptable to comply with construction aesthetics and design appeal. As part of its industry contribution to the region, Tile of Spain has been at the forefront of pioneering the use of ceramic tiles in the UAE to support sustainable construction.

Beauty and versatility

Whether it is the styling of residences or commercial spaces, Spanish ceramic tiles have increasingly become a preferred choice for their diversity in application. They provide decorative richness through textures, colors, and volume along with durability, ease of maintenance, and hygiene; all at the same time.

“The UAE market is experiencing a burgeoning demand for ceramic tiles on the back of a growing construction industry. As private and public sector investment in the development of commercial and residential infrastructure projects experiences growth, the demand for Spanish ceramic tiles will continue to surge. They make for a durable and cost-effective alternative to conventional stone materials in several infrastructure requirements, which become a deciding factor when it comes to volume and ease of application,” said Alberto Echavarría, secretary General, ASCER.

Spanish ceramic tiles are also growing to become regional designers’ favorite for their beauty-enhancing usage for indoor and outdoor pavements, wall coverings, and countertops.

Modern technological advancements are also complementing its demand by producing tiles with natural effects like stone, marble, wood, and brick-like. Personalized tiles using 3D printing techniques are the newest ceramic tile trend that’s altering consumer preferences. With such versatility in choices and usage, Spanish ceramic tiles gain a competitive edge over other tiling options.

Environmental benefits

While the superior quality and eye-catching designs in Tile of Spain are visibly seen, ceramic tiles can help save up to 30 percent of energy savings.

Ecological and economic benefits, energy efficiency, and reduced pollution; Spanish ceramic tiles are the future to improve long-term sustainability plans for the construction industry.

Tile of Spain

The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer’s Association (ASCER) is the private organization whose primary objective is to support Spain’s ceramic tile manufacturers and the industry as a whole by stewarding and promoting the Tile of Spain umbrella brand worldwide. A strong global leader, the ceramic tile industry of Spain comprises more than 100 manufacturers concentrated primarily in the province of Castellón (Spain).

