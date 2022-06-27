Sur Industrial City, affiliated to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates "Madayn", has signed an investment contract with Al Fairuz Projects and Investments, to establish rubber powder production plant with an investment value touching RO 83 million for phase one of the project.

Commenting on the project, Eng. Abdulqadir bin Salim Al Balushi, Director General of Sur Industrial City, stated that this eco-friendly project will be developed on an area of 230,000 sqm and will adopt cutting-edge tyre recycling technologies. “The tyre recycling project is expected to generate 212 job opportunities, of which 75% will be for Omanis,” Al Balushi informed.

On his part, Eng. Ahmed bin Mohamed Washah, Executive Director of the project, pointed out that the rubber powder production plant will be beneficial for the manufacturing industries that use biofuel and carbon, as they will be extracted utilising advanced and environmentally friendly technology rather than harmful tyre burning.

The project establishment phase is expected to commence during the last quarter of the current year, and the two-year planned construction phases will kick off in the first half of next year.

