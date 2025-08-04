The round also includes participation from Seedstars and existing investors as Suplyd gears up to expand across Egypt and scale new services.

Cairo, Egypt - Suplyd, the Cairo-based digital procurement platform for restaurants, announced the successful raise of $2 million in a pre-Series A funding round. The investment was led by 4DX Ventures, Camel Ventures, and Plus VC, with participation from Seedstars and existing investors. This round will support the company’s mission to build a comprehensive infrastructure for restaurant operations and expand into untapped areas across Egypt.

Founded in 2022, Suplyd provides procurement solutions for small and medium-sized restaurants, addressing long-standing inefficiencies in Egypt’s $10 billion HORECA supply chain. By directly connecting restaurants with suppliers and streamlining procurement workflows, Suplyd is tackling the challenges of supply chain fragmentation, unreliable deliveries, and a lack of transparency.

Since its $1.6 million pre-seed round in 2022, Suplyd has grown nearly 20x in terms of restaurants served and the value of goods delivered. Today, the company serves over 5,000 restaurant customers and continues to roll out new operational tools and services aimed at simplifying backend operations for restaurant owners.

“Over the past four years, we’ve built Suplyd into a critical part of Egypt’s restaurant ecosystem. That progress comes with greater responsibility, and even greater ambition. What started as a bold idea is now powering thousands of restaurants every day. We’ve faced challenges, adapted to change, and earned the trust of our customers, partners, and investors. We didn’t just witness the industry’s digital transformation. We helped lead it. And we’re just getting started. There’s so much more to build, and we’re here for the long haul,” said Gohar Said, Founder and CEO of Suplyd.

Suplyd will use the new capital to enhance its platform beyond procurement, accelerate the development of new service verticals, and expand its reach within Egypt. With one of the highest tech adoption rates among B2B supply chain players in the region, the company is well-positioned to unlock new efficiencies with minimal friction.

“At 4DX Ventures, we’re proud to have been one of the earliest backers of Suplyd, a company tackling the massive inefficiencies in Egypt’s $10B+ HORECA supply chain,” said Peter Orth, Partner at 4DX Ventures. “Suplyd’s digital procurement platform serves the long tail of restaurants that are often overlooked. Their early traction, strong supplier relationships, and diversified revenue streams reinforced our conviction. Powered by sector veterans, we believe Suplyd is well-positioned to become a category-defining player within the region.”

Commenting on the fundraising announcement, Hasan Haider, Founder and Managing Partner at Plus VC said: “Suplyd has become a key enabler in the digital transformation of Egypt’s F&B sector, turning a once fragmented procurement process into a streamlined, tech-driven solution. Their strong traction over the past four years reflects the team’s deep market insight and operational excellence. As early supporters, we have seen firsthand how Suplyd has established itself as a pioneer fostering meaningful change in the F&B space. At +VC, we are committed to backing visionary founders across MENA who are building scalable infrastructure for the future. We are excited to continue supporting Gohar and the team as they push boundaries, scale their impact, and drive innovation across the region.”

Suplyd offers a reliable, end-to-end digital solution that simplifies restaurant supply procurement. By replacing fragmented daily orders with a single, streamlined platform, operators gain access to hundreds of quality products, real-time analytics, and valuable procurement insights. With a fully digital trail, Suplyd helps reduce waste, cut costs, and improve supply chain predictability—making it the go-to one-stop shop for F&B operators across Egypt.

Suplyd is a Cairo-based digital platform founded in 2021 that builds infrastructure for restaurant operations, starting with procurement. The platform acts as one stop shop for restaurants supplies, helping to manage day-to-day inventory needs with greater speed, visibility, and reliability.

Learn more at https://www.suplyd.app/.