Dubai, UAE — Superior Essex Communications, successfully concluded its “Technical Seminar Series” organized to support the growing demand for intelligent building technologies in the region. The Technical Seminar Series were held across the GCC including UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman under the theme of “Smart and Sustainable Technologies for Intelligent Buildings”.

According to Cisco Annual Internet Report 2018-2023 by 2023 Middle East and Africa (MEA) will have 2.6 billion networked devices/ connections up from 1.7 billion in 2018. By 2023 MEA will have 75 percent of all networked devices mobile connected and 25 percent will be wired or connected over Wi-Fi.

More than 300 delegates attended the seminars to learn from industry experts and share experiences, expertise and challenges in designing sustainable ICT infrastructure systems deployed in intelligent buildings.

Paul Weintraub, Director of International Business, Superior Essex Communications, said: “As a global hub, UAE and the wider GCC region is growing rapidly in its design and deployment of advanced smart technologies. Intelligent buildings and cities require standards and best practices and a highly qualified workforce, and these seminars support in sharing of best practices and breakthroughs in sustainable solutions.”

The seminars featured presentations from experts on a range of topics related to PoE (Power over Ethernet) technology and its applications in Smart Buildings. PoE is an access layer technology which combines both data signals and electrical power into a single Ethernet cable connection to enable remote powered device operation.

“Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology is estimated to gain tremendous momentum over the coming years. PoE can transmit power up to 100 watts and data rates up to 10 Gigabit through one ethernet cable. Overall PoE reduces the number of traditional electrical and other systems wires and results in lower costs, simplified infrastructure management, easier maintenance, less downtime, greater installation flexibility, and reduced power consumption.”, explained presenter Wael Dalati, Territory Sales Manager MEA-T, Fluke Networks.

“Smart Buildings are using the PoE concept to reduce energy usage and make it more comfortable for people. PoE Lighting is a new technology that allows LED lighting fixtures, lighting controls to run on standard network cable thus saving on installation cost, making it easier and safer to install and increasing the comfort and productivity. Apart from these significant benefits the PoE Lighting Technology is also sustainable solution,” said K. Ganesan, Managing Director, Topnet Distribution.

Superior Essex Communications partnered with MICROSENS, MHT Lighting, Topnet and Fluke Networks to host the series of seminars demonstrating the latest advancements in sustainable technology innovations and solutions for smart buildings. Representatives from the collaborating companies shared insights to demonstrate how smart buildings benefit from deploying sustainable technology, including sustainable solutions.