Sunset Hotels & Resorts fast-tracks their expansion by introducing CASA METT and METT Residences, premiering in 2025 as part of the globally celebrated METT brand.

These milestones are in line with Sunset Hotels & Resorts' vision to establish 20 properties under management or operation by 2026, and this move follows recent announcements including the introduction of METT Singapore by assuming management of the iconic Hotel Fort Canning, and a new METT Hotel & Residences in Bahrain in 2025.

The METT brand has pioneered a relaxed luxury lifestyle in hospitality, earning a strong reputation for exceptional guest satisfaction and remarkable dining and entertainment experiences. Following the success of METT Bodrum and METT Marbella - Estepona, the brand is ready to expand its impact even further with new lifestyle properties debuting in 2025.

The first of the CASA METT properties portfolio will include CASA METT Sitges, while the first METT Hotel & Residences will open its doors in Bahrain on Amwaj Beachfront, along with ISOLA Beach, and RAISE Fitness, in 2025.

CASA METT

CASA METT consists of stunning properties offering that cosy feeling of home, in some of the world's most extraordinary destinations. Whether nestled by the seaside or in the heart of a bustling city, these elegantly crafted hotels are packed with what the METT brand is all about: laid-back luxury in an environment that promotes social interactions and an incredible guest experience. Ensuring guests feel at ease while away from home, each CASA METT property features a signature dining experience curated by SHG, combining urban and beachside tranquility with exceptional service and tailored amenities.

Making its debut in Sitges, Spain, in Q3 2025, CASA METT will deliver a fresh approach to upscale hospitality in the vibrant coastal town, 40 minutes away from METT Barcelona. The collection is set to expand with more locations planned across Europe, the GCC, South Asia, and North Africa.

METT Residences

METT Residences offers a new level of lifestyle living, designed for those who seek a harmonious mix of elegance, comfort, and modernity. With spaces curated for both relaxation and connection, each residence is a sanctuary of understated luxury. Enjoy world-class dining, exclusive access to resort amenities, and personalized services that meet every need. Whether you’re looking for a short stay or a permanent home, METT Residences promise an immersive experience where refined style meets a vibrant, social atmosphere, perfectly balancing the comforts of home with the allure of a luxury getaway.

The METT Residences portfolio promises an exciting international pipeline, starting with Bahrain, in a partnership with Esterad Amwaj in bringing the first of its kind METT Hotel & Residences to Amwaj Beachfront, featuring 220 keys, branded villas, and residences that promise to elevate luxury and wellness on the Amwaj Beachfront.

Leadership Perspectives

Antonio Gonzalez, Chairman and Group CEO of SHG, said, “These developments represent a crucial moment in the expansion of Sunset Hotels & Resorts. With a robust pipeline of projects across the Europe, GCC, South Asia, and North Africa, we are committed to expanding our presence in key markets and delivering luxury lifestyle experiences that redefine hospitality standards globally.”

Jaime Buxo Clos, CEO of Sunset Hotels & Resorts, SHG, added, “Our expansion reflects the evolution of our vision and capabilities. These new ventures underscore our dedication to excellence in every aspect, from service to design. As we continue to expand globally, this next step reinforces SHG’s position as a leading 360-degree hospitality company and a global hotel operator.”

About METT Hotels & Resorts

METT Hotels & Resorts is a collection of relaxed, refined, and unique lifestyle hotels and resorts found in some of the world’s most extraordinary locations. Sophisticated, yet casual and comfortable, it’s a little bit of everything for everyone looking to start a conversation, release their inhibitions, and create new memories. Designed to blend into each environment, adapting to use and purpose, METT Hotels & Resorts encourage visitors to live the good life through connected service. Now open in Bodrum and Marbella, METT redefines the lifestyle hospitality landscape.

About CASA METT

About METT Residences

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) is a leading multinational lifestyle hospitality group, with a wide portfolio encompassing Hotels & Resorts, Restaurants, Beach Clubs, Nightclubs, Fitness Centres, and other lifestyle hospitality offerings. SHG operates in 86 venues in 26 countries, with a commitment to deliver authentic and diverse hospitality experiences that bring people together, all around the world.

