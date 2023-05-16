Dubai, UAE – Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), the Dubai-based hospitality group renowned for creating unique lifestyle experiences - from hotels and resorts to restaurants and beach clubs – will continue its international expansion, with the landmark of opening its homegrown brand Ammos Greek restaurant at iconic destination Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel. The venue will be the first of the group’s ventures in Ibiza, and is set to launch in June 2023.

Partnering with Palladium Hotel Group – a luxury lifestyle hotel group with an exclusive and eclectic catalogue of worldwide properties including the popular Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel– SHG will launch the restaurant on the popular Playa d’en Bossa strip – also known as Ibiza’s Golden Mile. Sitting on one of the island’s largest and most stunning beaches, Playa d’en Bossa plays host to one of the world’s most energetic music events scene. Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, meanwhile, is a luxury five-star resort synonymous with the vibrant Ibizan culture and booming tourism market.

Tipped to establish instant credentials as one of the Mediterranean island’s leading culinary destinations, Ammos Greek Restaurant will seek to mirror the success of its flagship venue in Dubai, offering authentic Greek cuisine in a chic yet traditional interior. The restaurant will also offer a sunbed service for guests to savour the white isle views as they enjoy the Greek gastronomical experience.

The all-new Ammos venture in Ibiza marks the latest in SHG’s international development, which will see 20 new venues come online by the end of 2023 and follows the multi-award-winning operator revealing plans to open four branded venues – Folie, Attiko, Mamasita, and Santana – in Bali Indonesia in March. An additional Ammos Greek restaurant is set to open in Marbella this summer, and another one in Doha Qatar in the coming months. SHG’s expansion into the Balearic Isles is further evidence of the brand’s influence on the transnational hospitality industry and part of Sunset’s pipeline developments in Southeast Asia, Europe, and North Africa.

“Before entering Ibiza, which has been in our plans for some time, it was vital to partner with the right company. In Palladium Hotel Group, we can be confident we have achieved that,” said Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group. “Opening Ammos in the iconic Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel immediately puts our restaurant in the heart of a thriving international tourism destination. Moving forward, we are certain this will be the beginning of a long and successful alliance. We very much look forward to further enhancing our portfolio in the Balearics.”

Loly Figueroa – Director of Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, added: “Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel represents fun, freedom, and the finer things in life such as gastronomic pleasure. We are confident that the Ammos Greek restaurant will enhance the hotel's dining experience offering, thus reinforcing its commitment to Ibiza's hospitality industry.”

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) was founded in 2011 with a vision to create unique hospitality experiences around the world, ranging from resorts and beach clubs to restaurants and nightlife venues. Since then, the group has grown to become a leading hospitality investment and management company developing new and pioneering concepts and acclaimed multinational brands. SHG has a presence in 15 countries with a proven record in delivering a blend of high-quality services at exceptional locations. SHG’s portfolio includes renowned concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club, AURA, SUSHISAMBA, DREAM, L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Black Tap, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and many more. Visit www.sunsethospitality.com

About Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel

Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel is a luxurious 415-room hotel comprised of two buildings: The Ushuaïa Club, featuring a world-renowned poolside stage, and The Ushuaïa Tower, offering breathtaking views of the Mediterranean. Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel is dedicated to providing the best outdoor entertainment coupled with a modern, cutting-edge hotel experience. Designed for the discerning traveller seeking the fun and entertainment associated with Ibiza, the hotel continuously raises the bar from Swim-Up room options to daytime parties hosted by celebrated DJs, ensuring that the party never stops. Its collection of dining options is unrivalled, from Ibiza’s first premier steakhouse Montauk Steakhouse Ibiza and Minami Japanese Restaurant serving sushi and other Japanese delicacies, to The Oyster & Caviar Bar beside the pool and the renowned The Beach by Ushuaïa Ibiza providing the perfect fuel for Ibiza party-goers. For more info, visit www.theushuaiaexperience.com

About Palladium Hotel Group

Palladium Hotel Group is a Spanish hotel chain with over 50 years of experience, owned by Grupo Empresas Matutes (GEM). The group operates 40 hotels and over 13,000 rooms, distributed amongst six countries: Spain, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Italy and Brazil, and manages nine brands: TRS Hotels, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, Palladium Hotels, Palladium Boutique Hotels, Fiesta Hotels & Resorts, Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels, Only YOU Hotels, BLESS Collection Hotels and the Hard Rock Hotels Brand under licence with three hotels in Ibiza Tenerife and Marbella. Palladium Hotel Group is characterised by its philosophy of attention to its team and to offering its clients high quality products and services. www.palladiumhotelgroup.com