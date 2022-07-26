Dubai, UAE: Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), renowned for creating exceptional hospitality and lifestyle experiences, is working with eCornell, Cornell University’s External Education unit, to provide online programs and executive developments to its team members.

Part of Sunset Hospitality Group’s strategy to enhance and grow the team’s knowledge and skills to deliver the best lifestyle experience, the courses are authored by Cornell faculty with expertise in a range of topics, including Executive Leadership, Human Resources, Marketing, Technology, Business and Finance, Hospitality and more.

Rania Roufael, Chief People Officer of Sunset Hospitality Group, explains: “We always look for passionate people to join our team and allow them to learn, grow and develop their skills. Our collaboration with Cornell University’s Office of External Education will further realize this goal. It is not only about the Group’s sustainability, profitability, and growth but also about heightening Sunset Hospitality Group's reputation.”

Drawing from educational programs from the various colleges and schools at Cornell, Cornell External Education designs holistic solutions based on an organisation’s goals.

The school provides online professional certificate programs through the delivery of eCornell expert-led courses. These programs have been developed by Cornell faculty and optimized for an online experience by the eCornell Instructional Design team.

The team will learn in an interactive, small cohort format, facilitated by an industry expert in the field of study to gain skills they can immediately apply in the organization. In addition, participants will earn an Executive Certificate from the university after completing a series of courses.

The programs are designed specifically from the viewpoint of helping working professionals gain and apply the knowledge and skills to succeed in current and future roles.

“The courses are available for all employees within the Group, so those aspiring for higher positions and those who wish to enhance their management or leadership skills further will truly benefit from the program,” adds Roufael.