Qatar Tourism (QT), in collaboration with Qatar Airways and Ooredoo, has launched its ‘Summer in Qatar’ campaign with exciting indoor entertainment and diverse experience offerings to last all summer. Family-friendly shows are set to take place at the Lusail Multi-purpose Hall starting July 14 and feature back-to-back live performances of three well-loved stories.

Family friendly Entertainment

Taking place over three days (July 14-16), the 'Alice in Wonderland – Cirque Show’ combines musical theatre with modern ballet, circus and acrobatic performances, immersing the audience in the incredible adventures of Alice. Multiple shows at varied timings will be offered, as follows:

Thursday, July 14: one show at 17:00

Friday, July 15: two shows at 15:00 and 19:00

Saturday, July 16: two shows at 13:00 and 17:00

To follow is the award-winning show, ‘Aladdin and the Magic Lamp – Cirque Show’ (July 21-23), that will captivate the whole family. Show timings are as follows:

Thursday, July 21: one show at 17:00

Friday, July 22: two shows at 15:00 and 19:00

Saturday, July 23: two shows at 13:00 and 17:00

Also taking place at the Lusail Multi-purpose Hall will be ‘The Smurfs – Live on Stage’ (July 28-30), which will see eight favourite Smurf characters come to life in a tale of magical adventure. Show timings are as follows:

Thursday, July 28: one show at 17:00

Friday, July 29: two shows at 15:00 and 19:00

Saturday, July 30: two shows at 13:00 and 17:00

Tickets for all shows start at QAR 145 and can be purchased at Tixbox.com, Virgin Megastore and Q-Tickets.com.

Experience packages and staycations

For those extending their summer stays in Qatar, there will be plenty to do with the myriad of promo tours and daytrips that have launched on the VisitQatar website. Those who love the water can take up scuba diving, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking in the lush mangroves or even fishing, with an easy ability to view the availability of activities on a calendar and find out everything that is included in the excursion. The website features many more experiences to cater to a range of interests, from nature retreats to retail escapes and private dinner experiences.

VisitQatar also highlights this season’s promotional packages by hotels, where residents can explore attractive offerings, coupling stays with dining, spa and other options. All seasonal offerings can be found on the following link: https://www.visitqatar.qa/intl-en/plan-your-trip/travel-deals-offers.

Visitors wishing to find out more about the events running in Qatar throughout July can visit Qatarcalendar.com or follow @qatarcalendar on Facebook and Instagram.

