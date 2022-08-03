Abu Dhabi, UAE: Hudayriyat Island has launched a new summer campaign with exciting offers across its different destinations to attract visitors and residents to the fun attractions just 10 minutes away from the city centre of Abu Dhabi.

Under the theme ‘You can get away, without going away,’ the campaign invites residents and visitors to explore unique activities offered at various destinations on Hudayriyat Island, including Bab Al Nojoum Resort, Marsana, 321 Sports, OCR Park, Circuit X as well as a plethora of beach activations.

During the summer, visitors who spend AED 100 at participating outlets can get up to 50% discount on their next purchase anywhere in the island. There will also be surprise heat wave discounts at participating outlets – the hotter it gets, the less you spend!

The summer campaign will also include multiple social media competitions where participants stand to win prizes! Bab Al Nojoum is giving away free stays in the glamping tents with a set-menu meal in the resort’s 28 degrees restaurant. 321 Sports is giving away daily gym passes and free Padel sessions as well as access to its indoor courts and pitches. There will also be special giveaways by OCR Park including monthly memberships and day-passes, while CircuitX is giving away free access to its Ropes Park, Zipline, BMX track, Skate Park and Pirates Playground. Finally, Sahara Marine will be giving away vouchers for manual paddle boat, stand-up paddle board, and kayak booking.

Hudayriyat Island’s location makes a perfect leisure and entertainment destination all-year round. This summer season, Hudayriyat will host various activities offering visitors a refreshing beach getaway without the thought of long travel distances. With a multitude of restaurants serving cuisines from around the world, a fun mix of food trucks cooking up popular street food, and a selection of coffeeshops brewing refreshing drinks and ice cream, everyone will have their cravings satisfied, and their tastebuds tantalised.

Bab Al Nojoum Glamping Packages

In collaboration with Equinox, Bab Al Nojoum – Hudayriyat have organised a summer camp for children up to 12 years of age, that is packed with fun activities including swimming and arts & crafts. Interested families can sign their children up for the weekly or monthly memberships including transportation!

Moreover, guests can enjoy the special dining all-day menu at 28 Degrees by booking the different camper's half-board or full board offers. Visitors who book the “Bite and Play” offer are invited to reserve a seaside camping tent, while enjoying the breakfast set-menu in addition to a variety of options from the Chef’s snack menu. Guests will also be able to indulge in one paid activity for free.

Alternatively, guests can book the “Dine and Fun” half-board offer and enjoy two meals and a free activity. Or they can choose the full board “Indulge and Enjoy” offer by booking any other tent option and enjoying a glamping experience with lavish signature meals mastered by the executive Chef. Some offers include a complimentary mini-bar refill, unlimited drinks, as well as access to a number of free activities. If guests extend their stay for a second night, they will enjoy a 15% discount on the overall charges of all the tent options.

Ladies have the exclusive opportunity to enjoy a free tent day-use to finish off their summer weekend with a 10% discount at 28 Degrees on a minimum spend of AED 100 while gents can tag along with a 40% discount every Sunday from 10AM to sunset.

Finally, guests can benefit from the “Sunday Sundowners” offer where they can extend their Sunday fun time till midnight and avail a whopping 50% discount off the rate, or check out on Monday to avail a 25% discount.

Padel with Benefits at 321 Sports

321 Sports are offering exclusive benefits for their Padel members this summer. Sign up to a Padel membership and enjoy unlimited Padel court usage with discounts on Padel lessons and Padel tournaments. Members would also get free access to the gym and changing rooms with plunge pool and sauna, special rates on personal training sessions, as well as discounts at Miles Café.

Swim, Skate, Climb and Splash at Circuit X

Circuit X is taking the summer by storm offering Splash Park visitors an exclusive 50% discount on all other park tickets throughout the summer. To add to the fun, Circuit X has curated exclusive monthly memberships for some of its parks and pool at special prices, as well as combo tickets for skating, swimming, and even pizza! Learn to swim this summer holiday in Circuit X’s state-of-the-art facilities and enjoy exceptional rates.

Hudayriyat Summer Camp by 321 Sports & Circuit X

321 Sports and Circuit X are joining forces to launch the Hudayriyat Summer Camp that is full of adventure and sports that lasts until the end of August. Visitors can select a variety of membership durations, either daily, weekly or monthly and enjoy BMX activities, Rope Course, Splash Park, Climbing, airconditioned tennis, basketball and football courts, as well as many team-building activities.

Additionally, 321 Sports will launch Pickleball, which is the fastest growing racket sport in the USA through three free public sessions a week, not to mention special membership offers. Furthermore, 321 Sports are holding a tennis camp, and offering Padel memberships.

Day Passes at OCR Park

In addition to the many giveaways, OCR park will launch special Islamic New Year discounts on day passes and membership packages.

To find out more, please visit https://www.hudayriyatisland.ae/en/summer-promotion

