Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 4.8 billion in total during the week ending 30 November 2022. The sum of transactions was 1,600.

176 plots were sold for AED 998.19 million, 1,052 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.32 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Jadaf sold for AED 124 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 80 million in Business Bay, and a land sold for AED 124 million in Al Jadaf in third place.

Jabal Ali First recorded the most transactions for this week by 81 sales transactions worth AED 285.43 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 50 sales transactions worth AED 141.87 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 6 sales transactions worth AED 8 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 38 million in Jumeirah Second, a was second in the list sold for AED 37 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 35 million in Al Barsha First.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.37 billion, with the highest being an apartment in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, mortgaged for AED 184 million.

38 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 113 million.

*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.