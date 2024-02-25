Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), and in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between UoS and AUS to establish a robust framework for cooperation and facilitate joint initiatives between the two institutions.

The agreement was signed at AUS by Dr. Hamid Majoul Al Naimiy, Chancellor of UoS, and Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of the American University of Sharjah.

The two institutions agreed to collaborate on faculty and student exchange programs enabling further research and mobility options for graduate and undergraduate students, as well as joint academic endeavors, including supporting collaborative supervision of graduate students, conducting joint research activities and establishing dual academic degrees and specialized short-term programs.

Based on the agreement, AUS and UoS will encourage collaborative research endeavors, grant applications and joint efforts in e-learning, consultancy, curriculum development and professional training. They will also organize joint workshops, conferences and seminars to foster academic discourse and facilitate knowledge exchange on a global scale. Placing resource sharing and institutional development as an objective, the two institutions will also facilitate the exchange of academic materials, institutional data and strategic benchmarking to enhance the quality and abundance of resources for both parties.

A steering committee will be established to plan and oversee the delivery of the MoU’s deliverables, and a joint foundation will be formed to support the funding of any joint scholarly activities between the two institutions.

This strategic partnership underscores the unwavering commitment of both universities to advancing academic excellence, fostering research innovation, and promoting cultural understanding within the United Arab Emirates and beyond.

His Highness, the President of the University of Sharjah, received a souvenir from Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi and participated in group photos to commemorate the occasion.

