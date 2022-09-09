His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the royal family at Birmingham Palace following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Bin Sulayem offered his sincere condolences to the British citizens after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll, saying that history will continue to bear witness to Her Majesty’s leadership for the longest royal rule in the history of the United Kingdom, during which she dedicated her life to serving the Kingdom and preserving its great entity.

Bin Sulayem explained that the era of the late Queen witnessed strategic bilateral relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom that were based on strengthening the historical relations that bring the two countries together in various fields, especially the economic, in pursuit of prosperity and achieving prosperity and security for the citizens of the two countries, as well as expanding the exchange of knowledge and ideas and strengthening diplomatic relations.

Bin Sulayem stressed that the reign of Queen Elizabeth II was characterized by exemplary work and steadfastness on principles during more than 70 years in serving of her country and people, pointing out that the UAE is proud of the presence of a ship bearing the name of Her Majesty in Dubai after sailing around the world since the 1960s.

Bin Sulayem noted that the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation is proud to have the “Queen Elizabeth 2” ship under its umbrella as the first floating hotel in the Emirate of Dubai, after it was docked at Port Rashid in 2008, to provide an exceptional historical experience and an opportunity to return to the past to tour the corridors of unforgettable personalities such as Nelson Mandela, and members of the British royal family, led by the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation added that Queen Elizabeth, during her visit to Dubai in 1979, accompanied by Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may Allah bless his soul, inaugurated Jebel Ali Port, which at that time included 72 berths, and work took 4 years, and included a special arsenal for repairing ships and special equipped berths with cranes of 6 thousand tons and a dry dock that includes anchorages for ships wehighing 30 thousand tons.