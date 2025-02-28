Dubai, UAE – Sugee Group, a distinguished real estate developer with over 35 years of expertise, headquartered in Mumbai, has announced its strategic expansion into the UAE with over 15 million sq. ft. the next three years. With a strong presence in Mumbai & Lisbon, Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai are next on the charts for this leading developer. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Sugee Group's expansion strategy, beginning with key developments to be announced in Al Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah within the next 60 days, and another project in RAK Central to follow soon.

With a legacy of delivering high-spec, design-centric residential and commercial developments, Sugee Group aims to set new benchmarks in experiential living, leveraging its expertise, craftsmanship, years of legacy and integrity, and timely execution.

“Our entry into the UAE is a milestone moment for Sugee Group,” said Mr. Nishant Deshmukh, Founder and Managing Partner of Sugee Group. "We are very thankful to the visionary leadership of the UAE, and I would like to extend my personal appreciation and gratitude for Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Al Marjan, for his valuable guidance, advice and constant support towards our first project in Ras Al Khaimah. It was his passion and commitment which helped us accelerate our entry and expansion of our roots to the UAE,” added Mr Deshmukh.

“With a strong track record of delivering over 16 million square feet of high-spec, design centric residential and commercial developments across Mumbai and Lisbon, we bring a deep understanding of global real estate trends with quality and timely delivery to the UAE. Our projects in Al Marjan followed by RAK Central, will be our flagship projects to launch in this market, reflecting our vision of luxury, sustainability, and superior living experiences. We will also soon announce our upcoming projects in Dubai".

As part of its expansion strategy, Sugee Group targets 10,000+ residential and commercial units to cater to the growing demand of UAE market. As a first step the group has already secured prime lands in Ras Al Khaimah for luxury residential developments. These projects will introduce over 1,000 meticulously designed premium units, offering world-class amenities and architectural excellence tailored for both end-users and investors. Over the next three years the Sugee Group is committed to developing ~15mn sq ft of development area in the UAE.

Sugee Group is a real estate powerhouse with a Global Gross Development Value (GDV) of $10.1 billion, with a strong presence in Mumbai, Lisbon, and now the UAE with projects planned in RAK and Dubai. The company has successfully delivered 22 residential and commercial Highrise developments and has 32 ongoing landmark developments across the globe. Sugee has an in-house team of over 350+ professionals across its three international offices. The Sugee corporate office in the UAE is located at the Index Towers, DIFC, Dubai.

Sugee Group’s expertise spans the entire real estate lifecycle from land acquisition and planning to construction management and sales, ensuring seamless execution and value-driven investments for stakeholders. With a focus on architectural excellence, sustainable practices, and state-of-the-art amenities, Sugee Group is poised to bring their legacy of producing fine living environments in the UAE. The upcoming developments in Ras Al Khaimah will feature resort-style exceptionally crafted residences, waterfront views, and lifestyle-driven amenities that cater to a global clientele soon to be launched.

