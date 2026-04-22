As regional demand for low-latency, in-country AI compute accelerates, Submer positions itself as the end-to-end partner for AI datacenter delivery

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Submer, the market leading AI infrastructure provider, announced the expansion of its technology portfolio and global service capabilities with the acquisition of Radian Arc Operations Pty Ltd earlier this year. This consolidates its position as a full-stack AI infrastructure provider and broadening its capacity to serve enterprises and telecom operators throughout the Middle East.

The Middle East datacenter market is on a steep growth curve, projected to reach USD 7.19 billion by 2031 at 15.36% CAGR over 2026-2031, fuelled by government-led digitalisation programmes including the UAE's National AI Strategy 2031 and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Sovereign programs across the region reflect a major shift, positioning investment in sovereign AI infrastructure as a strategic imperative rather than a technology conversation.

Khalid Aljamed, General Manager, Middle East, Turkey & Africa, Submer said, "We have spent a decade as market leaders in liquid cooling, and that foundation has allowed us to move into something much bigger, being fully accountable for AI infrastructure from the chip level all the way through to live operations. The Middle East is a region where the ambition for AI leadership is very real, and where operators need a partner that can deliver, not just advise. Operators and governments want sovereign AI infrastructure that works today, generates revenue, and scales tomorrow. We are one of very few companies that can genuinely deliver across every layer of that stack.”

The company’s full-stack cloud offering brings together inferX, Submer Group’s NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) AI cloud and edge company launched earlier this year, with Radian Arc’s edge GPU infrastructure platform. The result is a dual-plane infrastructure model, sovereign, telco-grade cloud services operating both at the core and at the network edge, giving operators the ability to run high-performance AI workloads closer to end users, with data remaining firmly within national borders.

A Platform Built to Deliver at Every Layer

Submer Group's expanded portfolio now spans the complete AI infrastructure stack. The company has access to over 5GW of land and power pipelines across the UK, USA, India, and the Middle East through established partner consortiums, providing the raw capacity to support next-generation AI deployments at scale. Its AI cloud business unit combines inferX with sovereign, telco-focused edge cloud capabilities and AI inference services. This is complemented by end-to-end design and build expertise for turnkey, modular datacenters, whether enterprise-scale or hyperscale-class.

Underpinning all of it is Submer Group's deep IT and liquid cooling expertise – spanning in-house system design, installation, advanced liquid cooling and integrated AI compute platforms with networking and storage, delivered directly or through strategic partners. Additionally, the edge compute dimension is particularly significant for telecoms operators in the region, who are embedding AI infrastructure deep within their networks to support cloud gaming, real-time analytics, and national digital services. Through Radian Arc, inferX addresses this by deploying GPU compute, storage and networking directly inside 80+ telecommunications carrier networks worldwide, enabling operators to monetise their edge infrastructure.

About Submer Group

Submer Group, through its inferX division, delivers a complete, sovereign AI infrastructure stack, from facility design and liquid cooling through to GPU cloud services at the telco edge. Submer designs, builds and manages modular AI datacenter infrastructure with certified sub-1.03 PUE and zero direct water consumption. inferX, an NVIDIA Cloud Partner, operates the neocloud infrastructure that delivers GPU-as-a-Service and domain-specific AI application tooling across core datacentres and edge environments. Through Radian Arc, inferX deploys high-performance GPU compute directly inside 80+ telecommunications carrier networks worldwide, enabling low-latency consumer cloud gaming, enterprise AI inference and sovereign government AI workloads. Together, they offer telcos and enterprises a single, vertically integrated partner for sovereign AI infrastructure. Submer is backed by M&G Investments, Planet First Partners and Norrsken VC. Learn more at www.submer.com