Koa at Electric Boulevard, a new collection of 204 studio, one and two bedroom apartments designed by internationally renowned architects, Foster + Partners, launches on Friday, 21 October 2022

The state-of-the-art residences sit to the southern end of Foster + Partners’ Battersea Roof Gardens, with residents enjoying access to a rich mix of amenities, including one of London’s largest residential rooftop gardens

The Koa at Electric Boulevard launch follows Battersea Power Station opening its doors to the public for the first time in its history on Friday, 14 October

Battersea Power Station launches Koa at Electric Boulevard on Friday, 21 October, bringing to market a new collection of 204 apartments designed by one of Britain’s best-known architects, Foster + Partners.

The first new homes to be launched at Battersea Power Station since 2014, Koa at Electric Boulevard is located next to Battersea Power Station’s new Zone 1 London Underground Station, and overlooks a rich mix of restaurants, bars, offices and shops on Electric Boulevard, a new pedestrianised high street, putting residents in the heart of the new ‘15-minute’ live, work, play neighbourhood.

The collection of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are full of character with fresh, contemporary interiors grounded in top quality finishes and natural light. Designed for the modern resident, interiors are built around flexibility and adaptability, including dedicated workspaces where possible, and two carefully designed interior palettes bringing distinctly different qualities to the apartments.

‘Dawn’ takes inspiration from Foster + Partners’ bright, linear architecture with white kitchens and light stone tiling providing a series of refreshing spaces. In contrast, ‘Dusk’ features dark kitchen cabinetry and stone tiling to bathrooms, making a stylish statement and creating signature features that demand attention.

The residences at Koa follow the sinuous shape of the building’s exterior, creating unique properties with elegant curving walls. Horizontal bands break down the scale and add definition to the building, whilst floor-to-ceiling glazing, orientated to offer the best views of the Power Station, creates interiors that are flooded with natural light.

Positioned towards the southern end of Foster + Partners’ Battersea Roof Gardens, the state-of-the-art building includes one of London’s largest residential rooftop gardens, designed by James Corner of Field Operations, the visionary behind the New York Skyline, and LDA Design who also delivered the landscaping for Circus West Village and the Power Station, the first two phases in the Battersea Power Station development. The innovative design includes sun lawns, BBQ and picnic areas, as well as extensive flora and fauna. Other facilities include a unique 8,350 sq ft Sky Lounge with a sunset bar, workspaces, cinema room, lounge areas and a gym, spread across the top two floors of the building.

Two storeys of retail space occupy the lower floors of the development, extending the new Electric Boulevard pedestrianised high street which connects up to the foot of the Power Station. Opposite the Foster + Partners building on Electric Boulevard is Gehry Partners’ Prospect Place, which has 308 residents and double-height retail units, with high street favourite, ZARA and ZARA Home, launching its first Central London store south of the river here on 14th October with supermarkets Oseyo and Marks and Spencer opening shortly.

Also located in Battersea Roof Gardens, of which Koa at Electric Boulevard is a part of, is a 164-room art’otel®, the brand’s first hotel to open in the UK, and home to JOIA restaurant and bar from two Michelin-starred Portuguese chef Henrique Sá Pessoa. 50 Electric Boulevard, a new 200,000 sq ft of office space for London, is also situated here and is set to complete in 2023.

Meriam Makiya, Head of Residential at Battersea Power Station, said:

“We continue to see strong Middle East demand from Gulf investors, particularly those from the UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia who are attracted to the ‘15 minute’ neighbourhood concept, where they can live, work, shop and dine within the same vicinity. The surge in interest from Gulf buyers has been fuelled by the strength of the US dollar against a weakening pound, which makes now a particularly good time to invest in UK property. Other main pull factors include prime central London’s robust real estate fundamentals where, despite challenges, rents have almost quadrupled over the last two decades according to the UK Land Registry.

“With the main element of the neighbourhood, the Power Station, now open to the public offering a vibrant mix of shops, cafes, restaurants and leisure venues, plus a six-acre public park, a Zone 1 Underground station, and a new pedestrianised high street, Electric Boulevard, there is an energy and buzz across the development. This is a truly exciting time to join the Battersea Power Station community.”

Grant Brooker, Senior Executive Partner and Head of Studio, Foster + Partners, said:

“Our aim was to create a contemporary, new mixed-use neighbourhood in the heart of London with great public transport connections, befitting its extraordinary riverside location. We’re delighted to see the final residential part of this ambitious building coming to life.”

The launch of Koa at Electric Boulevard follows the first residences moving into Gehry Partners’ Prospect Place in April 2022 and Foster + Partners’ Battersea Roof Gardens in August 2022.

2022 is a turning point in the history of Battersea Power Station following the public opening of the Grade II* listed landmark. Residents and the wider public can now explore inside this iconic building, and enjoy the first of over 100 shops, bars, restaurants and leisure venues including Hugo Boss, Uniqlo, Theory, Ralph Lauren, Space NK, Ace + Tate, Mango, Where The Pancakes Are, Le Bab, Clean Kitchen and Paris Baguette. Visitors will also enjoy The Cinema in the Power Station and Lift 109, a unique glass elevator experience which transports visitors 109m up to the top of the Power Station’s north west chimney, offering stunning views of the London skyline, which opens soon.

Residents and visitors to this new riverside neighbourhood can experience a variety of cultural events throughout the year with highlights including the Light Festival, Summer Showtime, and a new, recently announced winter attraction, GLIDE at Battersea Power Station, London’s newest and only riverside ice rink, which will be open from 11 November 2022 – 8 January 2023.

The Battersea Power Station Underground Station puts residents within 15-minutes of the West End, whilst the Uber Boat by Thames Clippers service docks directly outside the Power Station, offering a journey along the River Thames to Embankment in 15 minutes. Battersea Power Station is also easily accessible by foot, bike and train.

Prices start from £560,000 for a studio apartment at Koa at Electric Boulevard. Follow @BatterseaPwrStn to keep up with the latest news and events at Battersea Power Station and visit www.batterseapowerstation.co.uk to find out more.

-Ends-

About Battersea Power Station: