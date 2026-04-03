Killa Design, a leading architecture firm in Dubai, has revealed Jumeirah Residences Al Maryah Island, a sculptural new landmark shaped by the studio’s future-driven philosophy, designing architecture that responds to how people live, how cities evolve, and how buildings endure over time.

This approach has defined globally recognised projects such as the Museum of the Future and Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab and continues here on Abu Dhabi’s waterfront.

Designed by Will Hosikian, Design Principal and Partner at Killa Design, the tower is conceived as a timeless expression of movement and fluidity, said the design studio in a statement.

Challenging the more rigid typologies of Al Maryah Island, marking the prominent southern tip of the island, the 186-metre ultra luxury branded residence sculpted presence akin to being evolved by the elements over time.

The delicately crafted bronze balconies and terraces, become dynamically illuminated by the shifting sunlight, like an amber gemstone in the emerging skyline.

At its centre, a dramatic cantilevered orbital ring forms the heart of the building, a sky deck accommodating the residences’ ultra-luxury amenities and oﬀering uninterrupted 360-degree views across the Abu Dhabi skyline.

The cantilevered oculus, a glass bottom pool, sculpted into the orbital ring, creates visual connection as a lens, allowing spaces to extend naturally toward the water and the city beyond.

"Al Maryah Island is evolving into one of Abu Dhabi’s most important urban destinations," remarked Hosikian.

"Our ambition was to design a tower that feels fluid and contemporary, yet grounded in its context. The architecture responds to the waterfront, to light, and to the scale of the city. it’s about shaping an experience that will remain relevant and meaningful for decades to come," he stated.

Designed with longevity at its core, every element - from orientation and massing to materiality and detailing - has been carefully considered to support privacy, wellbeing and a refined residential lifestyle.

Developed in close collaboration with Emirates Developments and Jumeirah, the project aligns architectural expression with hospitality-led living, stated Hosikian.

Jumeirah Residences Al Maryah Island is conceived not simply as a landmark, but as a timeless addition to Abu Dhabi’s skyline, one that will continue to evolve alongside the city’s vision, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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