Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in UAE, said it has awarded the early works contract for its flagship project Olfah, to one of the leading contractors in Sharjah, thus marking an important step in advancing the project’s initial construction phase.

The scope of works focuses on site readiness and foundational works, supporting the next stages of development for the master-planned community.

Alef Group is maintaining a strong development momentum, reaffirming that all projects are progressing in line with approved timelines, with construction advancing steadily across its residential communities.

The appointment represents a key milestone in the delivery of Olfah, a forest-designed walkable buildings community from Alef that brings together nature-inspired planning, integrated amenities, and human-centric design.

Strategically located next to Etihad Rail Station, Olfah is envisioned as an integrated lifestyle destination combining residential living, expansive green spaces, and community amenities within a walkable urban environment.-TradeArabia News Service

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