Riyadh: In a milestone step, the Halal Products Development Company (HPDC) announced a strategic partnership with Tanmiah Food Company, one of the leading Saudi companies in the food manufacturing sector. A PIF company, HPDC’s landmark partnership is a forward-thinking measure to strengthen and localize the halal products industry in the Kingdom whilst supporting its development within the region as well as globally.

The strategic partnership seeks to activate HPDC’s consultancy services to provide value across a variety of fields, helping exporters and investors receive halal certification, halal standard qualification domestically and abroad and tailored support within the halal marketplace, amongst other key solutions.

With the presence of His Excellency Mr. Amr Al-Dabbagh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tanmiah Food Company, the partnership agreement was signed by Mr. Fahad Al-Nuhait, Chief Executive Officer of HPDC and Mr. Ahmad Osilan, Executive Board Member and Managing Director of Tanmiah Food Company. Mr. Al-Nuhait explained that the partnership is an extension of the company's endeavors to develop the Saudi halal products ecosystem by connecting it to high-demand markets, which will be strengthened by multilateral cooperation with stakeholders in the private and public sectors.

Mr. Al-Nuhait went on to note that HPDC is a dynamic support arm and national resource that provides Saudi companies with services, expertise and solutions that help them take advantage of the opportunities in the halal product market both locally and globally.

Mr. Osilan emphasized the importance of HPDC’s partnership and expressed his aspiration for Tanmiah to benefit from the company’s consulting services, recognizing its role as a major enabler of the Saudi halal ecosystem’s competitiveness within the region and worldwide. He stated that the step contributes to Tanmiah’s operational goals and is also aligned with HPDC’s objective to support the Kingdom’s food security efforts under Saudi Vision 2030.

Utilize best-in-service advisory and technical solutions, the monumental partnership is an extension of HPDC’s aim to cement the Kingdom's position as a leading hub within the Halal products sector worldwide.

About Halal Products Development Company (HPDC)

Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), was established in 2022 with the aim to invest in localizing the Halal production industry in Saudi Arabia through partnerships with reputable local and international players. The company will focus on segments within the Halal industry including foods, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals to develop the market in Saudi Arabia and increase the efficiency and competitiveness of the ecosystem globally, while supporting the development of knowledge and innovation in this key industry. The company will further expand its capabilities by introducing various advanced services within the Halal space to support local businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises in Saudi Arabia.

