Muscat, Oman: AWASR, a leading provider of broadband internet services in Oman, and NOOL Delivery, a company specializing in express delivery services, have announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement aimed at expanding AWASR’s services and products across the Sultanate.

This partnership marks a significant step toward facilitating customer access to AWASR’s services and products. Customers can now benefit from AWASR’s services through NOOL’s offices located in various governorates across the Sultanate, in addition to receiving services through NOOL’s service representatives, ensuring greater convenience and ease in obtaining advanced telecommunications solutions.

Commenting on this partnership, Eng. Adnan Mohammed Al Alawi, CEO of AWASR, said: "We are pleased with this partnership with NOOL Delivery, as this step will contribute to enhancing customer experience and strengthening AWASR’s presence in different regions. We believe that the integration between telecommunications and delivery services will enable us to provide a more efficient and seamless experience for our customers."

Eugen Comendant, Chief Commercial Officer of AWASR, also shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying: "This collaboration between AWASR and NOOL is a testament to the power of strategic alliances in improving service accessibility and customer satisfaction. By leveraging NOOL’s robust delivery network, we are ensuring that AWASR’s cutting-edge telecommunications solutions reach more customers efficiently and conveniently."

For his part, Mr. Nouh Al Hamdani, CEO of NOOL Delivery, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, stating: "At NOOL, we are committed to providing advanced logistical services that make life easier for individuals and businesses. Our collaboration with AWASR reflects our shared vision of delivering comprehensive services that meet our customers’ expectations in the Sultanate."

Through this partnership, AWASR will be able to expand its service reach to a broader customer base while offering flexible options for receiving products and accessing services conveniently and securely.

About AWASR

AWASR is the first specialized high-speed internet service provider in Oman, offering innovative technology solutions tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses. It was the pioneer in launching 1 Gbps internet services for consumers in 2017, followed by its groundbreaking introduction of 10 Gbps speeds for the first time in Oman in 2024.

AWASR’s vision centers around delivering high-quality fiber-optic internet services, with a strong focus on providing an exceptional customer experience that meets their expectations in a fast-evolving digital world, enabling users to send and receive data at top speeds.

Through its continued commitment to innovation and quality, AWASR remains at the forefront of enhancing digital connectivity in Oman and supporting digital transformation across all sectors.

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.awasr.om