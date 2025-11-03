Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) – Sahm Capital, a CMA-licensed financial company (License No. 22251-25), and the Financial Academy, the national arm dedicated to developing and qualifying talent in the financial sector, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing financial literacy among investors and empowering national talents in Saudi Arabia.

This partnership reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to empower individuals with financial knowledge and strengthen the financial ecosystem through collaboration between the public and private sectors. The initiative aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, supporting efforts to build a diverse and sustainable economy.

As part of this collaboration, Sahm Capital will provide the Financial Academy with an advanced trading simulation platform built on cutting-edge technology. The platform offers trainees and the public a safe and interactive virtual environment that mirrors real financial markets, enabling them to apply theoretical concepts and practice trading without any real financial risk.

Mr. Mohammed Alhamazany, Chief of Capability Development at the Financial Academy, stated:

“This collaboration represents a significant milestone in the field of applied financial training in the Kingdom. It reflects the Academy’s commitment to developing modern training tools that allow trainees to experience trading in a safe and realistic environment.”

He added: “Integrating Sahm Capital’s trading simulator into the Academy’s programs will enrich the learning experience, helping trainees acquire the practical skills needed to make sound financial decisions, enhance their readiness to compete in the financial sector, and support Vision 2030’s goal of building a financially aware and capable society.”

Mr. Steven Chow, Chairman of Sahm Capital, commented:

“Sahm Capital is deeply committed to building a confident and capable investor base. Partnering with the Financial Academy allows us to leverage our technology to create accessible and effective financial education. This simulator opens doors, removes barriers, and cultivates a financially savvy generation ready to participate actively and responsibly in the Kingdom’s vibrant capital markets.”

The MoU also encompasses broader cooperation in knowledge exchange and strategic initiatives designed to bridge the gap between academic education and evolving industry needs. This partnership marks a pivotal step for both institutions in advancing financial awareness and developing national talent, thereby contributing to a more mature and sustainable financial sector in the Kingdom.

About Financial Academy:

The Financial Academy is an independent legal and administrative entity. It focuses on developing and qualifying human capital across the financial sector— including banking, finance, insurance, and capital markets by enhancing the knowledge, capabilities, and professionalism of employees, executives, and board members across financial institutions, in alignment with best global practices.

About Sahm Capital:

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com