Bolstered by an array of wide-ranging government initiatives and the company’s signature visionary approach, Strata has announced the latest significant step forward in their ongoing long term strategy.

By building on their original identity as an aerospace manufacturer to an advanced manufacturing firm, Strata is looking firmly to the future of the ever-developing landscape of UAE industrial ambition. Embracing a broad range of advanced manufacturing verticals - covering an impressive list of industries, milestones, and game-changing approaches - Strata is set to play a major role in the future of UAE, cementing their position at the forefront of the region’s onward journey.

According to CEO Ismail Ali Abdulla, “this is a deeply exciting times we are thrilled to launch this new era of the company’s path, today we embark on a new journey where we will witness a period of significant improvements and growth for Strata, we will not only double down on our aerospace manufacturing capability but also intend to have a larger contribution on the UAE manufacturing and socioeconomic growth alike by diversifying our manufacturing portfolio.

By investing in national world-class talent and vision, fostering vibrant commercial and industrial clusters, and forming strong partnerships with global entities who share the same vision of sustainable development, Strata aims to dynamise future growth and investment in new and exciting ways.”

A New Horizon for Strata Manufacturing

Across the past decade, Strata has consistently showcased an impressively broad scope and rapid ascendency at the cutting edge of manufacturing technology; something which awarded them a multitude of high-profile contracts with the world’s leading aircraft producers.

Today’s announcement brings with it a new set of verticals, something which comes as no major surprise to those who have kept a close eye on Strata’s trajectory in recent years.

In championing new and advanced manufacturing verticals and businesses for Abu Dhabi, Strata aims to implement milestones across multiple industries shaping this generation and the next. From Advanced Materials Manufacturing to Biopharma and digitization and automation and beyond, Strata’s far-reaching plan is aiming higher than ever before.

Supporting Local Companies with Global Ambitions

Perhaps unsurprisingly given Strata’s rapid ascendency over the past decade, today’s announcement also featured considerable plans for transforming local businesses into global champions with a shared vision of industry disruption, sustainability, and growth.

By enabling the UAE private sector, Strata has promised to create numerous opportunities for local companies and SMEs, all while supporting national industry growth and enhancing their global competitive edge. Again, aligned with UAE’s industrial strategy and the far-reaching Operation 300Bn, this highlights a clear commitment to the socioeconomic objectives at the heart of Abu Dhabi and beyond.

-Ends-