Fifth edition of RAK Investment Pulse focuses on operational support systems behind hotel growth

Ras Al Khaimah’s hotel inventory expected to increase from 8,321 to 15,798 keys by 2030, with over 5,000 keys under discussion

86% of RAK hotels outsource laundry services; majority of finished F&B goods sourced externally, mainly from Dubai

Over 60% of casual staff sourced from outside the Emirate, demand for 16,000+ staff housing units projected by 2030

Over 85% of hotel operators call for centralised procurement hub to reduce costs, delivery times, and CO2 emissions

RAK, UAE – Stirling Hospitality Advisors, a leading boutique advisory firm in the region, has released the fifth edition of its RAK Investment Pulse report, identifying new investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah’s hospitality infrastructure. With hotel room supply projected to reach nearly 16,000 keys by 2030, the report highlights key areas for development, including laundry, F&B supply, logistics, procurement, and staff housing, which will be essential for sustaining the Emirate’s continued tourism growth.

According to the report, 7,427 new hotel rooms are confirmed for delivery by 2030, on top of the 8,321 rooms already in operation, with more than 5,000 keys currently under discussion. This expansion reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s strong tourism outlook and underscores investor confidence in its long-term development strategy. It also signals the need for targeted investment in hospitality infrastructure to ensure operational systems scale alongside guest-facing assets.

Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors, commented: “As Ras Al Khaimah’s hospitality market enters a new era of growth, it’s vital that support infrastructure keeps pace. Operational systems such as laundry, logistics, and staffing are essential to delivering high-quality guest experiences. The report is a timely reminder to investors and stakeholders that strengthening these areas is key to long-term competitiveness, and the opportunity to scale with the market growth is abundant.”

The report finds that many hotels in RAK continue to depend on suppliers located outside the Emirate, not atypical for the overall UAE market. Most finished food and beverage items, including bottled water and frozen bakery items, are sourced externally, primarily from Dubai, which adds to transportation costs and logistical inefficiencies. Additionally, 86% of hotels outsource their laundry operations, with many relying on service providers located in neighbouring Emirates.

Workforce infrastructure remains another area to pay attention to. While more than 60% of casual staff are currently sourced externally, the demand for dedicated staff housing is projected to exceed 16,000 units by 2030. Vocational training facilities are an additional potential facilitator of growth. Hotel operators also reported strong interest in a centralised procurement and logistics hub, with over 85% stating it would improve operational efficiency, reduce emissions, and streamline supply chains.

The Emirate’s business community has been actively at work to localise the supply chain. To support the next phase of exponential growth, the report outlines several priority investment areas, including scalable laundry facilities, cold storage and procurement hubs, and purpose-built staff housing zones. These developments would reduce operational overheads, enhance service quality, and align with the Emirate’s broader tourism and sustainability goals.

Commenting on the report, Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding, added: “RAK Investment Pulse fills a crucial need for reliable information and insights. As RAK is building its history and legacy, this newsletter is a way for the world to stay updated on the remarkable growth and development in this dynamic Emirate.”

The findings in this edition of RAK Investment Pulse are based on interviews and structured surveys with general managers of midscale to luxury hotels, as well as input from local authorities, developers, and asset managers. The quarterly publication provides data-led insight to support informed investment decisions across Ras Al Khaimah’s hospitality sector.

Stirling Hospitality Advisors will host a webinar on June 25th at 10 am to present key findings from the report and explore investment opportunities related to infrastructure, staffing, and operational support systems.

About Stirling Hospitality Advisors

A subsidiary of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Hospitality Holding, Stirling Hospitality Advisors is one of the leading boutique advisory institutions in the region. Headquartered in RAK, Stirling Hospitality Advisors offers clients a wide range of services, including developing comprehensive tourism destination strategies and activation plans, advisory and asset management. Stirling Hospitality Advisors is responsible for a hotel and resort portfolio valued at over USD 1.25 billion, for clients across various sectors: governments, real estate investment trusts, sovereign wealth funds, banks, family offices and master developers.

Holding a unique position in the industry, Stirling Hospitality Advisors shares the perspective of government, investor, owner, operator, asset manager and consultant, offering its’ clients the long-term trusted relationships and focused expertise, and accompanying each project throughout its’ entire lifecycle. With a proven track record of successful project delivery, it has been instrumental in transforming RAK into a world-renowned touristic destination for active and family tourism.

Stirling Hospitality Advisors’ team of experts has over 150 years of combined hospitality experience, currently asset managing over 3,500 hotel rooms in three countries and has supported clients in over 120 cases of hotel and destination concepts, feasibility studies, market studies, strategies and highest-best use analyses.