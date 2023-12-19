Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Stirling Hospitality Advisors, one of the leading boutique advisory firms in the region, represented RAK Properties for its hotel management agreement (HMA) with IHG Hotels & Resorts.

The HMA agreement was executed in the presence of Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, and James Marsh, Chief Development Officer of RAK Properties; Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, and Shaun Dubash, Senior Director, Development – MEA of IHG Hotels & Resorts India, Middle East, and Africa; as well as Tatiana Veller, Managing Director and Armaan Singh Nirh, Senior Asset Manager of Stirling Hospitality Advisors.

Stirling Hospitality Advisors successfully conducted operator search and selection for the project, on behalf of RAK Properties. As lead advisors, the expert team at Stirling Hospitality Advisors presented various operator options based on suitability of the brand, investor’s aspirations, and key commercial terms. Staybridge Suites Mina Al Arab on Hayat Island is the second project for RAK Properties in cooperation with IHG Hotels & Resorts, following the opening of the award-winning Intercontinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa in 2022.

Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors said: “We are thrilled to be working with RAK Properties once again, this time for the HMA of the impressive 156-key Staybridge Suites Mina Al Arab. Our expert team worked closely with key stakeholders to select the most suited operator for the upscale long-stay product. As the only property presently in operation or in the pipeline that caters to this particular longer-staying segment of clientele, Staybridge Suites Mina Al Arab is well positioned to offer guests in Mina Al Arab a unique accommodation choice.”

The 14-storey tower of Staybridge Suites Mina Al Arab will offer a selection of studio, one and two-bedroom apartments blending contemporary design with spacious layouts. Guests will enjoy access to a range of amenities including a fully equipped fitness centre, breakfast and restaurant areas, as well as direct beach access, offering an idyllic lifestyle experience with the conveniences of daily life.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, commented: “We are delighted to partner with the expert team at Stirling Hospitality Advisors. With a growing trend from guests to combine business and personal travel, the long-stay product will enhance Mina Al Arab’s position as a people-centric lifestyle destination in line with RAK Vision 2030.”

Ras Al Khaimah was recently ranked the world’s fourth-best city for expatriates to live and work, according to a report by InterNations. As the emirate continues to grow, the next generation of travellers seek accommodation that considers diverse needs including hybrid-working, long-stays, and more.

With headquarters in RAK, Stirling Hospitality Advisors currently asset manages over 3,500 hotel rooms in three countries and is responsible for a hotel and resort portfolio valued at over USD 1 billion.

About Stirling Hospitality Advisors

A subsidiary of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Hospitality Holding, Stirling Hospitality Advisors is one of the leading boutique advisory institutions in the region. Headquartered in RAK, Stirling Hospitality Advisors offers clients a wide range of services, including developing comprehensive tourism destination strategies and activation plans, advisory and asset management. Stirling Hospitality Advisors is responsible for a hotel and resort portfolio valued at over USD 1 billion, for clients across various sectors: governments, real estate investment trusts, sovereign wealth funds, banks, family offices and master developers.

Holding a unique position in the industry, Stirling Hospitality Advisors shares the perspective of government, investor, owner, operator, asset manager and consultant, offering its’ clients the long-term trusted relationships and focused expertise, and accompanying each project throughout its’ entire lifecycle. With a proven track record of successful project delivery, it has been instrumental in transforming RAK into a world-renowned touristic destination for active and family tourism.

Stirling Hospitality Advisors’ team of experts has over 150 years of combined hospitality experience, currently asset managing over 3,500 hotel rooms in three countries and has supported clients in over 120 cases of hotel and destination concepts, feasibility studies, market studies, strategies and highest-best use analyses.

