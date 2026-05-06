Casablanca is Stellantis’ third vehicle dismantling center worldwide, after Turin (Italy) and São Paulo (Brazil), and the first in the Middle East and Africa

The site serves as a regional industrial pilot and catalyst, supporting the structuring of Circular Economy activities across MEA

Designed to serve Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa (West Africa)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Circular Economy is a key lever for Stellantis to extend the life of vehicles and parts, reduce waste, and optimize the use of resources across the automotive value chain. In the Middle East and Africa (MEA), this strategy is deployed through SUSTAINera, Stellantis’ dedicated Circular Economy business unit, which brings remanufacturing, repairing, reuse and recycling solutions to customers and professionals at industrial scale.

As part of this regional deployment, Stellantis has launched its first vehicle dismantling center in MEA, located in Casablanca, Morocco. More than a local industrial project, the site acts as a structuring anchor for Circular Economy activities across the region and a reference point for accelerating the development of a compliant and scalable End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) ecosystem.

“Circular Economy is a strategic priority for Stellantis in the Middle East and Africa. It enables us to combine industrial performance, affordability for customers and the responsible use of resources, while securing our long‑term industrial footprint across the Region” said Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer Middle East & Africa and Global Head of Micromobility, Stellantis.

The Casablanca facility is Stellantis’ third dismantling center worldwide, following Turin in Italy and São Paulo in Brazil. Designed as an industrial site, it supports the structuring of End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) flows in Morocco while expanding the availability of fully functional reusable original parts across Stellantis’ aftersales network and digital platforms. Its main activities are End-of-life vehicles sourcing, dismantling, used parts selling and collection of parts for recycling.

The deployment of Circular Economy activities in MEA delivers concrete benefits for customers, professionals and the regional aftermarket:

More affordable parts and services through reuse and remanufacturing offers under SUSTAINera

Optimized resource use, supported by responsible recovery of materials from ELVs

A structured and traceable ecosystem, aligned with Stellantis standards and regional compliance requirements

“Circular Economy is a concrete way to deliver value to customers by extending the lifespan of vehicles and parts while optimizing resources. With SUSTAINera, we are industrializing a strategy based on the principles of the 4Rs-remanufacturing, repair, reuse and recycling-designed to be scalable, efficient and accessible, without compromising on quality”, said Jean Christophe Bertrand, SVP Stellantis Middle East & Africa Parts & Services.

In MEA, Stellantis’ Circular Economy strategy follows a 360-degree approach covering the full lifecycle of parts and vehicles, through remanufacturing, reuse and recycling.

These activities are already deployed across the region through the following circular economy activities:

Sales of Remanufactured parts

Sales of Used original parts through B-Parts platform

Recycling and End of Life Vehicle (ELV) partnerships

These offers are distributed through Stellantis’ after-sales network, partner repairers and Distrigo hubs.

To accelerate scale and compliance, Stellantis relies on a structured ecosystem of industrial and commercial partners across MEA, ensuring operational efficiency, traceability and local value creation.

The Casablanca dismantling center marks a concrete step in the deployment of Stellantis’ Circular Economy activities in the MEA region.

Through rigorous vehicle dismantling operations, we offer selected used product families, including traction batteries.

In this regional roadmap, Morocco plays a specific role as an industrial reference point. The Casablanca dismantling center is the first facility of its kind launched by an automaker in the country, setting a benchmark for structured ELV management.

Key figures :

€1.6 million Investment

6,000 sqm site

Up to 10,000 vehicles dismantled per year

Around 150 direct and indirect jobs at full capacity

Vehicles sourced from insurance companies, auctions and ELV channels

By combining operational execution in Morocco with a clear regional vision, Stellantis confirms that Circular Economy in MEA is a business activity in acceleration, designed to be industrial, scalable and economically sustainable.

About SUSTAINera

SUSTAINera is the Stellantis division dedicated to Circular Economy activities, providing a range of sustainable products and services within the Stellantis aftermarket offering. SUSTAINera’s mission is to offer customers sustainable, transparent, and affordable solutions without compromising on quality. It contributes to environmental protection by reducing waste, limiting the consumption of natural resources, and lowering the carbon footprint SUSTAINera plays a key role in decarbonization, supporting the transition toward a more responsible and sustainable model. For more information, visit www.sustainera.com

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

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