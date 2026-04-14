Initiative aimed at enabling continuity of activity through access to mobility

Jeep, RAM, and PEUGEOT cars and trucks available to help businesses stay active, connected, and operational

Applications can be made at here

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Stellantis Middle East has launched “Drive for Local Business”, a community support initiative designed to provide UAE based small businesses and community organisations with temporary access to vehicles, helping them maintain operations and continuity of service. Running from 14 April to 14 May, the initiative forms part of Stellantis’ broader commitment to supporting local communities by addressing practical mobility needs. Eligible organisations may apply for short-term vehicle support to assist with logistics, deliveries, or day-to-day operational requirements.

Reham Eldidi, Head of Corporate Communications, Stellantis Middle East, said: “Local businesses are at the heart of our community, and supporting them matters to us. Mobility plays a key role in day-to-day operations, whether that’s making deliveries, reaching customers, or managing logistics. Through Stellantis’ Drive for Local Business, we want to offer something practical that can make a real difference. We want to show up in a way that is useful and grounded in their business needs.”

Eligible applicants meeting the criteria are invited to complete a short application via https://cloud.stellantis-me.com/Sme_EN.

Selected applicants will be allocated, subject to availability and suitability of use, a vehicle from Stellantis’ portfolio for a limited period of up to seven days, at no cost and with fuel included. Available vehicles include passenger models such as the PEUGEOT 3008, PEUGEOT 5008, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and Jeep Commander, as well as pickup trucks including the RAM Tungsten and RAM Rebel.

Applications are open to UAE‑based SMEs and community organisations holding a valid trade licence, operational for a minimum of 12 months, and able to demonstrate a clear and justified mobility need. Applications will be reviewed based on defined eligibility criteria and operational relevance.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

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