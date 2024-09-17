Manama, Bahrain – stc pay, one of Bahrain’s most innovative and accessible mobile wallets, announces the expansion of its business portfolio with the launch of its new product, the stc pay Corporate Prepaid Card. This cutting-edge solution is designed to cater to the needs of all business customers in Bahrain, offering them enhanced control over their business payments.

The stc pay Corporate Prepaid Card provides businesses with a more efficient way to manage their payments. It allows companies to maintain better control over their expenditures, thereby improving financial management and contributing to business growth.

An additional feature of the new stc pay corporate card is an attractive cashback benefit. This feature allows companies to earn a percentage of their expenses back, providing additional savings and greater financial flexibility. The card also boasts digital onboarding, requiring only a form filled with company details. Other key benefits include instant cashback on every transaction, advanced security features for safe transactions, global acceptance, full control of the card, and much more.

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, stc pay Chairman and stc Bahrain Chief Executive Officer commented, "The introduction of stc pay Corporate Prepaid Card is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We are dedicated to providing tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of all our business customers."

With this new product, stc pay continues to demonstrate its leadership in the digital payment industry, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the region's financial technology landscape. With a seamless, secure, and efficient payment platform for its subscribers, stc pay continues to expand its mobile wallet offerings, enabling subscribers to manage spending more effectively.

