Advanced 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, and IoT-ready infrastructure powered entertainment zones and major events, supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambition to be a global destination for experiences

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – stc group, the Kingdom’s leading digital enabler, continues to deliver a comprehensive suite of advanced digital services as a Premium Official Partner of Riyadh Season, supporting more than 12 million visitors across the season’s various zones and events. This marked the fifth consecutive year of stc group’s strategic partnership with Riyadh Season, during which high-quality voice traffic exceeded 2.8 million calls.

To support the scale of Riyadh Season, stc group strengthened the communications infrastructure across all event locations by providing more than 15,000 terabytes of network capacity through a combination of indoor and outdoor coverage solutions, leveraging 4G and 5G technologies. This ensured fast and stable connectivity for the high volume of visitors at entertainment zones and major events, while the number of roaming customers exceeded 10,000 subscribers.

As part of these efforts, stc expanded its 5G network across 14 key locations by deploying 34 fixed and mobile towers in outdoor areas, 24 towers in indoor venues, and two cell towers, bringing the total number of coverage sites to 60. More than 2,500 antennas were also deployed to support Internet of Things (IoT) applications and enhance the digital experience for visitors.

stc also equipped Riyadh Season sites with high-speed Wi-Fi access points and implemented advanced machine-learning-based solutions to monitor and optimize network performance in real time. Network operations were maintained around the clock to ensure uninterrupted service and prevent disruptions during peak periods.

Through these efforts, stc group leveraged advanced technologies to continuously monitor and enhance network performance, delivering a seamless and high-quality experience for all Riyadh Season visitors. This underscores stc’s broader commitment to supporting major national initiatives and enabling the digital transformation of the Kingdom’s entertainment and tourism sectors. These actions are in line with the objectives of the Quality of Life Program under Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global destination for events and entertainment.

About stc group:

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

