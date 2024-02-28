stc Group was selected from 150 mobile operators worldwide.

This is the first time a mobile operator outside of Europe has achieved the award.

Barcelona – stc Group, a global leader in digital transformation, has been awarded the GSMA T-ISAC Contributors Award at the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

GSMA, a lobby organization representing the interests of mobile network operators, selected stc Group among 150 telecommunications and mobile operators worldwide for their contributions and leadership in the field of cyber security. stc Group’s achievement marks the first time a mobile operator outside of Europe has won the award.

Commenting on the stc Group’s prestigious recognition, Abdullah Alowini, Supply Chain VP at stc said: “This award is a testament to stc Group’s expertise in telecommunications security, and our commitment to sharing in-depth knowledge for the benefit of the entire mobile cyber security community. We are grateful for this recognition.”

In 2023, stc Group was selected by GSMA to be one of six companies pioneering the T-ISAC SS7 Operator Focus Group, which focuses on mobile cyber attacks and telecommunications threats that compromise voice and SMS communications. As a result of this program, stc Group’s executive team collaborated closely with GSMA on strategy development for intelligence sharing and mitigation of global telecommunications cybersecurity through the development of a comprehensive, protective framework.

stc Group is a sponsor of MWC 2024, the largest and most influential connectivity event in the world, which is being held in Barcelona. The event runs from 26th – 29th February.

About stc Group

stc Group is an engine of digital transformation, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitisation process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

