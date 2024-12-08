Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, announced its new partnership with the Address Beach Resort Bahrain Hotel. As part of this collaboration, stc Bahrain has planted a number of trees at Address Beach Resort Bahrain Hotel, along with its volunteers from both organizations to further enrich Bahrain’s green landscape. The event demonstrated a shared commitment to environmental sustainability.

The “Trees for Life” program, which is an ongoing initiative by stc Bahrain, aims to combat climate change and promote a greener future for the Kingdom. By partnering with various organizations and community groups, stc Bahrain is actively contributing to a healthier environment and inspiring others to join the cause. The collaboration with Address Beach Resort marks another significant step in expanding the program's reach and impact.

Sh. Zeyad Al Khalifa, Chief Government Affairs Officer at stc Bahrain stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Address Beach Resort Bahrain Hotel to the 'Trees for Life' family. This partnership exemplifies the power of collective action in creating a sustainable future. We believe that by working together, we can make a tangible difference in preserving our environment for generations to come."

stc Bahrain’s "Trees for Life" campaign is in line with the government’s vision to achieve net zero by 2060 by implementing green initiatives that mitigate climate change and achieve carbon neutrality through public-private partnerships. By investing in sustainable initiatives, stc Bahrain is contributing to the growth and development of the Kingdom while also promoting a greener and healthier environment for all.

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative digital enabler in Bahrain. Since entering Bahrain’s telecommunications market in 2010, stc Bahrain has revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and emerged as a market leader. This position has been maintained through consistent investment in next-generation technologies and innovative products and services, including advancements in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and mobile payments, and wholesale connectivity solutions. Our achievements include being the first in the region to pilot the foundation of 5.5G, launching the world's first structured Web3 Launchpad program, and driving blockchain innovation in the Middle East and beyond. This aligns with Bahrain’s Economic vision 2030, with ICT as a key driver of sustainable economic growth.

In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services, which has evolved to become a subsidiary of stc Bahrain, officially licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. stc pay is an all-inclusive digital wallet, making financial services more accessible and driving the Kingdom toward a cashless future.

Over the past decade, we've consistently topped Bahrain’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority's Quality of Service report, reflecting our dedication to wide coverage and high-quality service. Through investments in Bahrain’s telecom sector, our evolution into a forward-thinking digital enabler aligns with the Kingdom's Economic Vision 2030.

The company's persistent dedication to innovation has earned it multiple awards, positioning it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital, and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes, and businesses.

stc Jusoor, the company's corporate social responsibility arm (meaning "bridges" in Arabic), aligns with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 and individual empowerment. Focusing on Community, Family, Eco, and Tech as key pillars, stc Jusoor's initiatives balance community development and technology, connecting and empowering individuals through the free exchange of experiences, ideas, and information.

Today, stc Bahrain stands not only as the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain but also as the most forward-looking digital enabler.

