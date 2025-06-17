Shaping the Future of Digital Services in Bahrain

Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler and Huawei, a global technology leader, have signed a strategic agreement to jointly innovate and develop cutting-edge 5G-Advanced (5G-A) and AI-powered digital services, enhancing monetization capabilities to ensure business success in the TechCo era.

This cooperation aims to build a robust ecosystem for next-generation technologies, empowering enterprises and delivering personalized experiences across the ICT sector. A comprehensive roadmap for collaboration has been outlined, encompassing joint R&D, market exploration, and ecosystem development. This partnership will also facilitate the development of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) services, AI-driven digital solutions, collaborative enterprise 5G Mobile Private Networks (MPNs), and enhanced network operations.

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, Chief Executive Officer of stc Bahrain stated, “We are delighted to strengthen our strategic partnership with Huawei, a collaboration that takes forward our commitment to leading the digital transformation of Bahrain. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, our aim will be to create personalized, future-proof digital services that exceed the expectations of our customers in an increasingly connected world.”

Steven Yi, Huawei Senior Vice-President stated: “This partnership with stc reflects our shared commitment to driving innovation through 5G-A and AI. Together, we aim to deliver transformative solutions that empower industries and enrich user experiences”.

This strategic collaboration will advance next-generation connectivity and Artificial Intelligence. Driven by pioneering advancements in 5G technology, optimized spectrum utilization, and enhanced services, it will elevate everyday tech experiences through innovative AI-powered solutions. The initiative will also empower diverse industries with reliable, fully managed private networks, leveraging the power of cloud and edge computing. Businesses will have access to AI-driven tools that enhance efficiency, while individuals will benefit from comprehensive training programs cultivating expertise in AI and emerging technologies. Ultimately, this partnership aims to optimize network performance and ensure faster service delivery, creating a more connected and intelligent future.

The partnership aligns with Huawei’s vision of open innovation and stc Bahrain’s mission to deliver next-generation connectivity. By combining Huawei’s technological expertise with stc’s market insights, the partnership will accelerate Bahrain’s digital transformation and position it as a regional leader in AI and 5G-A adoption.

About stc Bahrain

Since entering Bahrain's telecom market, stc Bahrain has become the market leader. stc Bahrain has also positively impacted the telecommunications market by changing the way it does business and has been at the forefront of innovation by launching the latest high-tech devices first, along with having introduced a comprehensive Wholesale and Enterprise portfolio with national and international services. Through its HSPA+ network upgrade in 2011, stc Bahrain became the first operator in Bahrain to provide speeds of up to 42 Mbps to its broadband subscribers and to test successfully and showcase its 4G/LTE network in early 2012, officially launching 4G/LTE services to customers in January 2014.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 208,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

