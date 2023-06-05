Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, the world-class digital enabler, has reaffirmed its commitment to consumer protection by signing a set of Undertakings with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA). These Undertakings demonstrate stc Bahrain's dedication to providing clear and understandable information, promoting billing transparency and accuracy, responsible promotion of services and products, and maintaining high service quality levels.

By signing these Undertakings, stc Bahrain strengthen its position as a customer-centric organization that values transparency and prioritizes consumer protection. The company's dedication to fostering trust and delivering an exceptional customer experience is further exemplified through these undertakings that will be implemented by September 1st, 2023.

“At stc Bahrain, our unwavering commitment lies in placing our customers at the forefront of everything we do. We take immense pride in prioritizing customers’ needs and safeguarding their interests. As a result, we have forged a close working relationship with the Telecommunications Authority, ensuring that we continue promoting our consumer protection measures. Our customers can have complete confidence in our relentless efforts to protect and serve them as we strive to deliver unparalleled experiences with our services and products,” said Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO, stc Bahrain.

The Undertakings by stc Bahrain are in line with the TRA's efforts to strengthen consumer protection measures and empower customers with greater transparency. By taking this step, stc Bahrain sets a benchmark for the industry and ensures that customers receive the highest level of service and support.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh.

-Ends-

For further details, please contact Pooja Rekhi-Sharma at 17561723, pooja.sharma@ogilvy.com.

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 30 awards in just eleven years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh and follow us on: