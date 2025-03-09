Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, celebrated 15 years of success, with launching a series of Ramadan initiatives designed to enhance work-life balance and well-being of its employees. These initiatives include a 4-day work week during the second half of Ramadan, an extended Eid holiday to be 5 days off, and flexible work timings during Ramadan, all designed to provide employees with more time to spend with their families and observe this special time of year.

The announcement was made during stc Bahrain's annual Ramadan staff ghabga, held at The Ritz-Carlton's Masaya Pavilion, attended by CEO Khalid Al Osaimi and the entire stc family.

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, stc Bahrain CEO said, "Putting our people first is always a strategic priority for stc Bahrain. By embracing progressive work policies and fostering a culture of inclusivity, we strengthen our position as an employer of choice. We continuously seek new and innovative ways to enhance our employee experience, recognizing their dedication and hard work in building our success."

The 4-day workweek initiative not only supports employee well-being but also introduces a forward-thinking approach to work-life balance. By testing a more flexible working model, stc Bahrain reinforces its position as a people-centric and progressive employer, staying competitive in attracting and retaining top talent.

The stc Bahrain staff ghabga also celebrated employees’ efforts, dedication, and team spirit, featuring a raffle, cash rewards, and other prizes, making it a truly memorable occasion.