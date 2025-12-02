Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, marked Bahraini Women’s Day by celebrating the achievements of women within the organization and commemorating the first anniversary of its Women’s Empowerment Committee. The occasion reflects stc Bahrain’s ongoing commitment to advancing women’s roles both in the workplace and the wider community.

Established in December 2024, the Women’s Empowerment Committee has spent the past year promoting diversity, removing barriers to equality, and providing resources to support women’s career growth. This dedicated work has already strengthened the overall employee experience for women, reflecting a significant uplift in how they perceive growth, support, and opportunity at stc Bahrain.

As part of this year’s celebrations, stc Bahrain hosted a gathering for its female employees that fostered connection, appreciation, and recognition of their contributions across the company.

Initiatives like these continue to be aligned with stc Bahrain’s vision for an equitable environment where all employees can reach their full potential.​​​​