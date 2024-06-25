Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain announced the conclusion of its mega promotion, launched in January, as a token of appreciation for its customers. The campaign culminated with the announcement of Mr. Muhammad Aftab as the lucky winner of the ultimate grand prize, a brand-new 2024 BMW 218i.

Customers who subscribed to ‘Winners Club’, purchased, recharged, upgraded, or renewed their plans with contract, participated in a raffle draw for the chance to win weekly Gold Everyday and Cash prizes weekly, as well as the grand prize.

The ‘Subscribe and Win’ initiative, aimed at elevating the entertainment experience of its subscribers, has seen an overwhelming response from customers. From the cutting-edge features of the 2024 BMW 218i to the unforgettable experiences offered, this promotion has set a new standard for excellence in the industry. With daily giveaways of 5g of gold, a 50g gold prize at the midpoint of the promotion, and $1,000 weekly, we are thrilled to celebrate a total of 55 winners.

Customers participated in this mega promotion by sending 'WIN' to 98850 and subscribing to the stc Winners Club. They also had the option to recharge their Prepaid line, buy a new Prepaid line or buy a new Postpaid line. Other participation methods included buying a new Postpaid Home broadband or Fiber.

