Dubai, UAE – The Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market is projected to surge from $7 billion in 2022 to $25 billion by 2027, reflecting a robust 29% CAGR, according to Gartner. T his remarkable growth highlights the urgent need for integrated, cloud-native, AI -ready security solutions as organizations across the Middle East and Africa accelerate digital transformation and embrace hybrid work models. In response, advanced protection against evolving cyber threats, seamless, high-performance access for users and devices, and security for the use of AI tools have all become critical business priorities.

CyberKnight and Netskope have officially signed a strategic value-added distribution partnership at the CyberKnight stand during GISEC 2025. Leveraging CyberKnight’s proven expertise and coverage, this collaboration aims to empower regional entities to modernize security and safeguard data across all sectors. The partnership ensures enteprise and government organizations can benefit from Netskope’s global innovation and local infrastructure to accelerate performance and get unprecedented visibility into any cloud, AI, web, and private application activity while reducing risks.

As a modern SASE and SSE solution, the Netskope One platform delivers unified data security and adaptive threat protection, combining CASB, SWG, ZTNA, DLP, DSPM and other capabilities with patented AI innovations that detect anomalies, block zero-day threats, and prevent data exfiltration across cloud and AI apps, endpoints, and IoT. With 70% of enterprises in the region now prioritizing AI-driven threat detection and zero-trust frameworks, Netskope’s cloud-native, AI-ready architecture and expansive NewEdge network provide the speed, resilience, and performance required for today’s digital enterprises.

“Netskope goes to market through a network of strategic partnerships and alliances across the region. We work closely with our channel partners who over many years have built strong relationships with enterprise customers and government, who rely on them to recommend and deliver modern cybersecurity solutions, essential to stay ahead of an ever-evolving threat landscape". “Netskope was founded on the belief that continuous innovation is essential to help organizations modernize networks and security,” said Michael Herman, Vice President Channel Sales, EMEA & LATAM at Netskope”.

"Our partnership with CyberKnight, announced at GISEC 2025, will help expand our regional coverage, help our partners deliver modern cybersecurity solutions and better serve organizations in the region to protect data, securely enable AI usage and build cyber resilience for the future. Cyberknight is committed to building a comprehensive set of skills and services to help partners and customers deploy and deliver Netskope technology at scale. This will enable enterprises and governments to embrace digital transformation with confidence, knowing their users, data, and applications are protected by industry- leading, AI-centric security.”

“Partnering with Netskope marks a pivotal step in our mission to bring the world’s most advanced cloud and AI security to the region,” added Avinash Advani, Founder & CEO, at CyberKnight. “With our focus on technical excellence and Netskope’s cutting-edge platform, we will enable our customers to confidently navigate digital transformation, protect critical assets, and achieve compliance in an increasingly complex threat environment. This collaboration will ensure that organizations across the region have access to market-leading, best-of-breed technology to defend against cyber threats as they accelerate the journey to the cloud.”

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

About Netskope:

Netskope, a leader in modern security and networking, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Thousands of customers, including more than 30 of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications—providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs.