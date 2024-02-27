Manama, Bahrain: In a decade long commitment, stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, proudly announces its 10th year sponsorship of the Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club, that will be held on 1st of March, as part of its stc Jusoor corporate social responsibly program and ongoing partnership with the club. Through this sponsorship, the stc Bahrain Race Day is organized to attract hundreds of racing enthusiasts from across the region.

The stc Bahrain Race Day is scheduled to take place at the club’s racetrack in Sakhir and in the presence of hundreds of equestrian enthusiasts and VIPs. The sponsorship is an integral part of stc Bahrain’s active involvement in supporting diverse sectors within the community, including sports and national events that illuminate the rich tapestry of the Kingdom’s cultural heritage.

Sh. Zeyad Bin Faisal Al Khalifa, stc Bahrain Chief Government Affairs Officer said, “This milestone marks a decade long sponsorship with the Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club, a journey we are immensely proud of that reflects our commitment to preserving Bahrain’s identity, history and traditions by passing the heritage across generations, particularly, the new generation”.

He added, “Horseracing as a sport has a great historical significance, symbolizing an integral part of the Kingdom’s history in which stc Bahrain aims to continue contributing to its growth, adhering to the heritage of equestrian that has become a crucial part of the Kingdom's history.”

In addition to the excitement on the racetrack, stc Bahrain enhances visitor experience by providing exclusive prizes for attendees, reflecting its commitment to engaging with the community and creating unforgettable memories for them.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Pooja Sharma:

pooja.sharma@ogilvy.com

About stc Bahrain:

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional, and global breakthroughs, earning it over 20 awards in just eleven years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh and follow us on: