stc, a digital enabler in the region, has implemented one of the most significant Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Cognitive Software solution deployments from Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) for improved customer experience and network performance.

The Cognitive Software leverages automation, big data scalability, speed, accuracy, and consistency for improved network optimization. It analyzes the 4G and 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) proactively.

Mohammed Albadrani, Vice President of Operations at stc Group, says: “stc Group is committed to providing customers with seamless experiences and network performance. stc has adopted the latest technologies from Ericsson to ensure proactive support and elevate customer experiences, even at times of high-traffic surges on the network.”

The AI-based Cognitive Software solution also contributes to reducing carbon dioxide emissions from operational activities, for example, through the use of virtual drive-testing and remote automatic spectrum analysis. Additionally, stc Group has deployed 5G AI root-cause analysis capabilities to enable a better 5G experience for its subscribers.

Håkan Cervell, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit stc, Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Cognitive technologies blend big data with unique network domain expertise to deliver unprecedented speed, scale and accuracy in emerging intent-based network operations. stc Group’s continued trust in our technology enables us to provide the best and latest solutions, complementing stc Group’s dedication to a seamless and enhanced network.”

This future-proof deployment enables stc Group to leverage the Ericsson Performance Optimizers portfolio for surgical optimization analysis and recommendation. Ericsson Performance Optimizers use digital twin technology and advanced AI techniques like deep reinforcement learning and expert recommender systems to proactively provide mobile network optimization recommendations and resolve specific network performance issues, enabling a superior subscriber experience, while reducing operating costs.

About stc:

stc is a pioneer digital champion, always been focused on innovation and evolution of digital solutions to enrich it customers’ digital experience. stc offers a variety of ICT solutions and digital services in different categories, taking the lead in the digital transformation nationally and regionally. stc focuses on implementing initiatives along with seizing current and future opportunities to promote sustainability, innovation and people empowerment.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency, and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com