Abu Dhabi: e& plans to bring Copilot for Microsoft M365, the transformative AI tool, to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, according to a press release.

Copilot is an AI-powered assistant that integrates with Microsoft 365 applications to drive productivity and enhance workflow efficiency while extending the data privacy and security of the Microsoft cloud.

Oscar Garcia, Senior Vice President of Business Marketing and Product Innovation, e& UAE, said: “We are committed to driving the growth and success of businesses across the UAE.”

“Innovative solutions, such as Microsoft Copilot, are designed to accelerate their digital transformation, amplify employee productivity, and optimise operational efficiency,” Garcia added.

Yvonne Chebib, Global Partner Solutions lead, Microsoft UAE, highlighted: “Business leaders need to adopt a more agile approach to skilling their workforce and enabling them to use AI in a strategic and secure way.”

Chebib elaborated: “Otherwise, they risk missing out on the full potential of AI and the benefits it can bring to their organization such as enhanced cybersecurity and data privacy.”

Earlier in June, the ADX-listed group inaugurated a contact and customer experience centre in Riyadh.

