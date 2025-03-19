Muscat: Omantel has announced a partnership with TeKnowledge, a global leader in AI, Customer Experience, and Cybersecurity solutions, to launch an advanced AI and Data Science skilling program for its employees. This initiative aims to equip Omantel’s workforce with advanced digital skills, supporting digital transformation, economic diversification, and future technology capabilities development.

By investing in AI, data analytics, and digital skills training, Omantel continues to strengthen its position as the Sultanate’s leading technology and innovation company. The collaboration with TeKnowledge will accelerate AI and data science training across Omantel’s technology, operations, and commercial divisions, enabling employees to tackle real-world challenges and explore new opportunities. The program combines onsite training at Omantel’s headquarters with virtual learning, ensuring an interactive and hands-on experience for all participants.

Mohammed Ahmed Al-Riyami, General Manager of Talent Management at Omantel, emphasized the importance of this initiative: "AI and data science are at the core of Omantel’s strategy to lead in AI-driven solutions, foster innovation, and enable sustainable digital transformation. By equipping our teams with future-ready AI capabilities, we are not only enhancing customer experiences but also positioning Oman as a leading digital economy. This initiative reaffirms our commitment to building an AI-driven ecosystem that accelerates technological advancement and unlocks new opportunities for growth."

Ayman Majzoub, VP of Sales META at TeKnowledge, commented saying: "This collaboration with Omantel demonstrates how digital skilling should be done—learning, innovating, and applying AI solutions to real-world business challenges. We appreciate Omantel’s trust in TeKnowledge and share their commitment to driving sustainable innovation and economic growth."

As Oman accelerates its transition into a digital economy, Omantel is proactively upskilling its workforce, positioning itself as a regional leader in AI-powered services, while driving sustainable growth and innovation. As a global partner of Microsoft, TeKnowledge is dedicated to advancing AI and digital skills training in Oman alongside its comprehensive technology services. Through its global partnership with Microsoft, TeKnowledge delivers large-scale skilling programs, including national Copilot skilling initiatives, enabling businesses and government entities to leverage AI-driven digital transformation in the workplace.

