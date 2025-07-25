Abu Dhabi, UAE - His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), was hosted by the American University in Cairo (AUC) for a high-level scholarly symposium dedicated to the discussion of his recently published book, Finest Marvels: On the Poetic Inventions and Wonders of Abu al-Tayyib.

The event brought together a distinguished group of academics, media professionals, and specialists in literary and linguistic studies, featuring a prominent panel of speakers, including: Dr. Ahmed Darwish, Professor of Comparative Literature; Dr. Rasha Saleh, Professor of Comparative Literature; Mr. Osama Al-Saeid, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Akhbar newspaper; Dr. Reem Al-Bardisi, Professor of English Literature; Dr. Ahmed Balboula, Dean of the Faculty of Dar Al-Uloom at Cairo University; Dr. Mustafa Ammar, Editor-in-Chief of El Watan newspaper; Dr. Mark Melhauser, Director of the Centre for Middle East Studies at AUC; and Dr. Reem Bassiouney, novelist and Professor of Applied Linguistics and Educational Studies at AUC.

The discussions focused on Dr. bin Tamim’s innovative methodology for analysing the poetry of Al-Mutanabbi. Participants underscored the importance of this approach, which applies contemporary critical frameworks to classical Arabic literature and allows for comparison with the work of international poets. Dr. Reem Al-Bardisi said that the book could serve as a valuable academic reference for postgraduate students in departments of comparative literature.

Dr. Ahmed Darwish emphasised that the study of Al-Mutanabbi equires innovative approaches, as they offer deeper insights into the poet’s experience and the broader context of Arab culture. Meanwhile, Dr. Ahmed Balboula highlighted the book’s distinctive focus on the concept of “invention” and its intrinsic link to poetic expression, observing that the work raises profound questions about Al-Mutanabbi’s masterpieces and opens new avenues for critical engagement.

Responding to a contribution, H.E. Dr. bin Tamim discussed the pioneering works of scholars, such as Dr. Taha Hussein and Mahmoud Shaker on Al-Mutanabbi. He said that many subsequent studies have remained limited to traditional frameworks and lacked innovation, despite serious efforts to move beyond convention.

The discussion addressed the poetic layers in Al-Mutanabbi’s work and the importance of adopting diverse analytical approaches to interpret them, including psychoanalytic theory. Dr. bin Tamim stressed the need to distinguish between the concepts of ego and self in any critical reading of Al-Mutanabbi’s poetic discourse.

In a particularly insightful contribution, Dr. Mustafa Ammar observed that many researchers are captivated by the brilliance of Al-Mutanabbi’s poetry, often compromising scholarly objectivity. He argued that Dr. bin Tamim’s book offers a coherent methodological framework that overcomes this challenge, providing a rational and balanced model for analysis.

The symposium reflected the depth of academic collaboration between leading cultural institutions and reaffirmed the central role of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre in advancing literary and linguistic scholarship through its distinguished publications and intellectual initiatives.

About the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

