Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced it will deploy Oracle Alloy to offer hyperscale cloud and sovereign AI services for the government and public sector entities in the UAE focusing on Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The signing ceremony took place during the AI Retreat in Dubai, attended by decision-makers, industry leaders, AI experts from government and private sectors and global tech giants to discuss strategies, challenges and opportunities presented by AI locally and globally.

Oracle Alloy is a complete cloud infrastructure platform that enables Oracle partners to become cloud providers.

With this platform, du can provide more than 100 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services together with its own value-added cloud services and applications. This will enable du to become the first local hyperscale cloud provider to offer a comprehensive set of cloud services branded under its portfolio.

The services will be customised to meet the specific needs of the UAE markets and industry verticals while ensuring alignment with the UAE regulatory requirements.

Du will also benefit from Oracle and NVIDIA's collaboration, enabling du to offer sovereign AI capabilities and its new GPU-as-a-Service to government entities in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

Oracle's distributed cloud, AI Services, and generative AI services, combined with NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform and software, will enable du to quickly deploy AI capabilities for its public sector customers.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said, "The UAE is one of the fastest-growing cloud services markets in the world, and public sector entities in the UAE are rapidly embracing the benefits of the cloud, including added agility, efficiency, security, and access to the latest digital technologies such as AI and machine learning."