Dubai, UAE: Cricket fans across the MENA region can watch every match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 live and exclusively on STARZPLAY, the region’s leading subscription streaming platform. Running from 9 to 28 September, the tournament will be hosted across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, bringing cricket's most anticipated regional competition directly to fans' screens.

Eight cricket powerhouses, namely India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman and Hong Kong will compete in the tournament’s high-tempo T20 format. The marquee India vs Pakistan showdown on 14 September stands as the tournament’s most anticipated moment, with the possibility of the two rivals facing each other up to three times, including a potential final.

This exclusive acquisition reinforces STARZPLAY's commitment to delivering premier live sports content to the region, adding to its comprehensive sports portfolio that includes football, UFC, and cricket coverage. Fans can catch all the action live at www.starzplay.com.

STARZPLAY (www.starzplay.com) is the leading subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan, delivering a premium mix of Hollywood blockbusters, exclusive original productions, Arabic series, popular Turkish dramas, live sports, and family-friendly programming.

With strategic partnerships including major global studios such as Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, AMC, BBC, Falcon Films, and Image Nation Studios—its primary production partner for STARZPLAY Originals—the platform offers an extensive library tailored specifically to regional tastes. STARZPLAY also provides top-tier Turkish content through collaborations with MADD TV, TRT, and ATV, and showcases elite live sports coverage including Italian Serie A, Dutch Eredivisie, UFC, cricket, rugby, boxing, golf, and basketball.

With over 2.3 million subscribers and more than 18 million app downloads, STARZPLAY is continually reshaping the digital entertainment landscape. The platform delivers high-quality streaming in HD and 4K on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and IPTV services, complemented by user-friendly iOS and Android apps supporting offline viewing. Leveraging advanced AI-driven recommendations and interactive offerings—including Fantasy Sports gaming, STARZ ON (ad-supported free streaming), and STARZPLAY Store (premium content rentals and purchases)—STARZPLAY ensures a personalized entertainment experience for every viewer.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with additional offices in the UAE and Pakistan, STARZPLAY is backed by renowned international and regional investors led by evision (part of e& Group), along with ADQ, Lionsgate, GE, and SEQ — further solidifying its market leadership across the MENA region and beyond.

