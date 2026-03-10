Dubai: Lulu has opened a new Lulu Xpress store at the Khawaneej Gate, Al Khawaneej-2, Dubai developed by the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation as part of its endowment projects in Dubai.

The opening marks a joint initiative between the Dubai Awqaf and Lulu Group aimed at providing essential retail services to residents while supporting sustainable endowment revenues that contribute to community initiatives across the emirate.

The store was inaugurated by Essa Abdullah Al Ghurair, Chairman of Awqaf & Minors Affairs Foundation in the presence of Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf, and Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group, along with several officials and guests.

The opening forms part of the Al Khawaneej Endowment Mall project, developed to support local residents while generating sustainable income from endowment assets. Proceeds from such projects help fund mosque maintenance and community initiatives across the emirate.

“The launch reflects the foundation’s strategy to develop high-quality endowment projects that generate sustainable returns while supporting social and community initiatives in Dubai”, said Essa Abdullah Al Ghurair. He added that the foundation is expanding its development-focused endowment projects through strategic partnerships with the private sector to maximise the impact and sustainability of endowment resources.

Ali Al Mutawa said the foundation continues to focus on developing modern endowment projects that enhance the financial sustainability of endowment assets while addressing the needs of the community.

The project reflects the growing partnership between Dubai Awqaf and Lulu Group. We are expected to operate more projects that will be developed by the Awqaf across the region ” said Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group.

The new Lulu Xpress store spans around 19,800 square feet and includes sections for groceries, fresh produce, meat and seafood, bakery items, health and beauty products, and mobile accessories. The store also features ample parking and self-checkout counters for a convenient shopping experience.