Sharjah, UAE: Arada Foundation has expanded its emergency accommodation support for travellers stranded in the UAE due to flight cancellations, opening 150 rooms at Aljada in Sharjah — free of charge.

The move comes after an initial allocation of 100 rooms at Nest Hotel was fully booked, prompting Arada to release an additional 50 rooms.

The 395-room Nest Hotel at Aljada is simultaneously operating at around 95% occupancy hosting affected travellers.

All guests receive full-board accommodation, including three meals daily. During Ramadan, Muslim guests are provided with iftar and suhoor at the Alsimrah Ramadan tent at East Boulevard in Aljada — offering a welcoming communal setting for affected travellers observing the holy month.

Rooms at The Nest Campus are available on a first-come, first-served basis for stays of up to seven days.

Rosa Piro, Director of Arada Foundation, said: “Supporting communities in times of need both at home and abroad is at the heart of the Arada Foundation’s mission. When we saw how many travellers were affected by flight cancellations, we wanted to ensure that families had a safe and welcoming place to stay while they make their onward plans. By opening additional rooms at Nest, we hope to extend that support to as many people as possible during this challenging time.”

Travellers seeking assistance can call 800-ALJADA to secure their accommodation at Nest.

