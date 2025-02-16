Starbucks Coffee Company, the premier purveyor of the finest coffee in the world and Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading international retail franchise operators, celebrated the grand reopening of its newly refurbished store at the Grand Avenue - The Avenues in Kuwait. The event was attended by Starbucks Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol, the Executive Chairman of Alshaya Group Mohammed Alshaya, and other distinguished representatives.

Located in the heart of The Avenues - Kuwait, the store was the first Reserve store in the country, and when it opened in 2012, was one of the largest Starbucks stores in the world.

The new design of the two-story, 5,000 sq.ft location pays homage to the artistic heritage of Kuwaiti traditions and culture, incorporating fine woodwork, mystical murals, and other distinctive touches into its interiors, furniture and fittings. With seating for over 160 customers, the store also features a flagship terrace overlooking the Grand Avenue, offering a new and inviting space to enjoy the Starbucks experience.

"Since its opening in 2012, this flagship Starbucks has been a beloved destination for visitors to The Avenues, offering exceptional coffee in a unique and welcoming atmosphere," said Mohammed Alshaya, Executive Chairman, Alshaya Group. "We remain committed to this promise across the MENA region, working with Starbucks to continually enhance the coffee experience through stores that resonate with local markets and culture. The reopening of this Reserve store underscores our pride in delivering a global Starbucks experience with genuine local appeal."

Brian Niccol, Chairman and CEO of Starbucks Coffee Company added: “When you walk into this iconic store, you can truly feel our partners’ passion and craftsmanship in sourcing, roasting, and serving the finest coffee in the world. It’s a warm and welcoming coffeehouse that invites customers to sit, stay, and connect over a great beverage. The investments we’ve made to renovate it reflect our commitment to the Middle East market and Kuwait, where we opened our first store in the region more than 25 years ago.”

Customers can now enjoy their favourite coffee, brewed traditionally, alongside the new Black Eagle espresso machine, all crafted by Starbucks highly skilled, certified Baristas.

Featuring the company’s rare, small-lot Reserve coffees roasted at its Milan Roastery, the store’s Reserve bar gives baristas a platform to engage in a dialogue with customers over unique brewing methods that include the Clover™ Brewing System, pour-over, siphon, and Chemex.

The redesigned store offers an enhanced coffee experience for customers and reaffirms the company’s commitment to the Kuwaiti market where it continues to expand its network of stores to make Starbucks’ delicious offerings more accessible to more consumers.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 70 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 4,000 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, and Chipotle.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com.

Starbucks at Alshaya Group

Starbucks at Alshaya Group is all about nurturing the human connection, bringing together local communities and delivering memorable customer experiences. We work to ensure the highest standards of quality and excellence in bringing you an ethically sourced, high-quality cup of Arabica coffee. Serving up coffee and connections to draw our world closer, Starbucks at Alshaya Group currently operates more than 1300 stores in 10 countries in the region.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting the highest quality arabica coffee in the world. Today, with stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores.

To learn more about Starbucks, go to mena.starbucks.com.