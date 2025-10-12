Kuwait — In an initiative that unites the passion of sports with the spirit of community, Starbucks Kuwait, operated by Alshaya Group, is proud to announce its sponsorship of all 125 football referees participating in the 2025/2026 season of the Kuwait Football Association (KFA).

This partnership extends beyond the field, highlighting Starbucks’ commitment to nurturing talent, empowering local communities, and supporting initiatives that inspire unity and growth across Kuwait. With the Starbucks logo proudly displayed on referees’ jerseys throughout 882 matches, the brand will stand alongside the nation’s most cherished sport - symbolizing fairness, integrity, and teamwork.

As part of this collaboration, Starbucks will also support the KFA Referee Academy, an initiative launched to train and develop the next generation of referees in Kuwait. The academy represents a long-term investment in the professionalization of the sport, helping young referees build the skills and confidence needed to uphold the highest standards of the game.

Sheikh Ahmad Yousef Al Sabah, President of the Kuwait Football Association, commented: “We would like to thank Alshaya Group and Starbucks for their outstanding sponsorship, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on young athletes and referees in the near future.”

“This collaboration reflects a shared vision to elevate the standards of football in Kuwait. Referees are the backbone of fair play, and through partnerships like this, we can provide them with the recognition, training, and resources they deserve. Starbucks’ commitment shows how global brands can play a meaningful role in empowering local sports and nurturing future generations.”

“Football in Kuwait is more than a sport — it’s a shared passion that brings people together,” said Saleh Alshaya, President of Apparel at Alshaya Group. “Through this sponsorship, we are proud to honor the referees who embody discipline, integrity, and dedication, values that align closely with our own. Supporting them reflects our belief in the power of sports to build stronger, more connected communities.”

“Our commitment goes beyond serving coffee. We see ourselves as part of the community fabric, whether it’s supporting youth development, empowering local talent, or creating spaces where people come together. Sponsoring referees in Kuwaiti football reflects that purpose.”

Since its first store opening in Souq Sharq in 1999, Starbucks has been part of Kuwait’s evolving social and cultural landscape, fostering moments of connection and belonging over coffee - a tradition deeply rooted in Arab culture. Over the past two decades, Starbucks has continued to grow alongside the Kuwaiti community, contributing to initiatives that empower youth, celebrate local talent, and promote well-being.

This sponsorship follows other recent initiatives under Alshaya Group’s community engagement efforts, including the AURA loyalty program’s sponsorship of the Under-20 Football League, reinforcing the Group’s and Starbucks’ shared vision of supporting youth and sports development across the region.

Through this partnership, Starbucks reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Kuwaiti community and investing in the future of local sports. By standing behind the referees who ensure fairness and integrity in every match, Starbucks continues to celebrate teamwork, dedication, and the unifying power of football.